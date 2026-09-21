US Trade Policy Uncertainty Threatens Canadian Economic Growth, Warns Bank of Canada

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned that escalating protectionist measures from Washington, including sweeping 50% tariffs on Canadian goods, threaten to cut fourth-quarter economic growth by half to below 1%, compounding pressures from persistent Middle East supply disruptions keeping crude oil near $100 per barrel.

The Bottom Line Tariff Headwinds: Washington’s 50% tariff imposition on Canadian exports and import bans threaten to slash Q4 GDP growth below 1%, down from 3.3% in Q2.

Washington’s 50% tariff imposition on Canadian exports and import bans threaten to slash Q4 GDP growth below 1%, down from 3.3% in Q2. Persistent Inflation Pressures: Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept crude oil benchmarks around $100 per barrel, sustaining August inflation at 3% and increasing pass-through risks.

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept crude oil benchmarks around $100 per barrel, sustaining August inflation at 3% and increasing pass-through risks. Monetary Policy Pivot: While the central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 2.25% at the beginning of the month, financial markets are increasingly pricing in an earlier-than-expected rate hike.

Decoding the Trade Shock and Capital Expenditure Freeze

Here is the math. Canada’s economic engine posted a 3.3% growth rate in the second quarter, marking its fastest quarterly expansion since early 2023. But the balance sheet tells a different story for the remainder of the year.

Speaking to the Halifax Partnership, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem detailed how Canadian enterprises spent the prior year absorbing initial trade frictions and adjusting supply chains. That operational resilience is now being tested by a severe escalation in bilateral trade tensions. Following the collapse of recent negotiations, the president enacted a 50% tariff regime on key Canadian products, implemented strict import bans, and signed a decree renaming Lake Ontario “Lake America”.

“The unpredictability of U.S. trade policy has increased uncertainty for everyone,” Macklem stated. “The latest escalation could once again cause businesses to delay investment and hiring decisions, returning some to the evaluation stage.”

According to central bank models, if these protectionist barriers remain fully enforced, national economic growth will contract sharply in the final quarter of the year, dropping from the 3.3% Q2 high to a pace hovering below 1%.

Energy Markets and Core Inflation Pressures

Compounding these trade headwinds are persistent shocks in global energy markets. The central bank’s July Monetary Policy Report operated on the assumption that Middle Eastern geopolitical conflicts would gradually de-escalate and supply channels would normalize. Instead, vital maritime corridors remain disrupted, and refinery infrastructure has sustained physical damage.

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Crude oil trading around $100 a barrel has directly altered the domestic inflation trajectory. Statistics Canada reported that headline inflation held at 3% in August, matching July’s reading and lingering at the very top of the central bank’s control range.

“The real problem is that the longer inflation stays high, the longer gasoline and diesel prices stay high, the less able businesses are to absorb these costs, and the greater the risk that these increases are passed on,” Macklem noted during his post-speech press briefing.

Macroeconomic Indicators and Market Positioning

Financial markets are recalibrating their outlook in response to these overlapping pressures. Although the Bank of Canada kept its policy rate anchored at 2.25% at the beginning of the month, short-term debt markets have shifted positioning.

Canada’s economic outlook and global trade: A conversation with Governor Tiff Macklem

Investors now anticipate that sticky inflationary inputs driven by energy and pass-through costs may force the central bank to tighten monetary policy sooner than previously signaled.

Economic Indicator Recent Data Point Central Bank / Official Outlook Q2 GDP Growth 3.3% Fastest quarterly pace since early 2023; now facing slowdown. Impact of U.S. Tariffs Canadian goods affected Projected to slash Q4 growth below 1% if tariffs persist. August Inflation (CPI) 3% Upper bound of target range; upward pressure from $100/barrel oil. Policy Interest Rate 2.25% Markets pricing in potential rate hikes earlier than expected.

Despite these combined external shocks, Macklem emphasized that domestic economic agents continue to adapt. While the macro environment remains volatile, businesses and consumers are actively seeking operational workarounds to sustain momentum heading into the close of the fiscal year.