Chip stocks came under heavy selling pressure, with investors pushing several major semiconductor names lower. Stock market today: S&P 500 and Nasdaq fall as chip stocks slide, Nvidia drops, Treasury yields ease, while Trump’s Canada tariffs hit market sentiment. Chip stocks drag S&P 500 and Nasdaq lowerMicron Technology was among the biggest losers.

The fall comes just days before the major AI chipmaker is set to report its second-quarter results after the market closes on Wednesday.

Confirmed details from the source coverage

The earnings report is expected to be closely watched by investors. Treasury yields fall as bond buyback plan lifts marketsBond yields moved lower on Monday.

US stock futures fall as Treasury yields hit 2007 high ahead of Fed decision

However, that relief did not last for long as investors remained worried about high borrowing costs and inflation. High global bond yields keep pressure on stocksGlobal bond yields have also been putting pressure on stocks.

Treasury yields, Iran war fears weigh on Wall StreetInvestors are also watching the Federal Reserve closely.

Boockvar, chief investment officer at One Point BFG Wealth Partners, said the Treasury's attempt to control long-term rates could make US interest costs more closely connected to the Federal Reserve's short-term interest rate. Trump announces 50% tariffs on Canadian cars and steelTrade tensions added another layer of pressure to the market.

Stocks rise, lifted by falling oil and yields as market attempts comeback after Fed sell-off: Live

Context that stayed inside the record

Tech and semiconductor stocks extended their rebound, lifting the S&P 500 and Nasdaq slightly higher.

Photo: tradingkey.com

For the week, the S&P 500 slipped about 0.1%, the Dow dropped 1.7%, while the Nasdaq gained about 0.7%.At the close, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.18% to 51,688.16; the S&P 500 Index rose 0.17% to 7,650.50; and the Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.39% to 26,522.55. In terms of sectors and individual stocks, semiconductor shares continued to recover.

Federal Reserve rate hike reflects sticky inflation and faster growth

Nvidia (NVDA) rose 1.34%, SanDisk (SNDK) surged 10.99%, and Micron (MU) gained 3.92%; the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced about 2.78%, rising for the fourth consecutive trading day.

UK AI cloud computing company Nscale disclosed that its revenue in the first half of 2026 surged 1,252% year-over-year to $140.6 million, while its net loss widened to $1.02 billion.