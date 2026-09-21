Police Investigate Violence And Discrimination After Malieveld Protest

Following a violent demonstration on the Malieveld in The Hague on Saturday, where participants attacked police officers, hurled fireworks, and chanted racist slogans, the local police and the Public Prosecution Service have launched investigations into potential discrimination and public violence.

Police Arrests and the Enforcement of the Emergency Order

The demonstration, organized by the far-right group Wij Zijn Het Volk, quickly deteriorated as a segment of the participants turned to violence. According to the official police report, demonstrators threw fireworks at law enforcement officers, committed acts of vandalism, and wore face coverings in violation of agreements made with organizers.

As the situation escalated, the Mobile Unit intervened to restore public order, deploying a water cannon against the unruly crowd. With the unrest persisting, the deputy mayor of The Hague issued an emergency order to terminate the protest. Following this directive, the Mobile Unit cleared the area and guided demonstrators toward Central Station for checks. Officers detained 24 demonstrators during the operation.

The vast majority of those detained were initially apprehended for defying the emergency order to disperse rather than for direct acts of public violence. All 24 individuals have since been released. The investigation into their involvement is still ongoing, a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service in The Hague stated, explaining that there was still insufficient information to immediately make a prosecution decision. In addition to the adult detentions, officers picked up two minors possessing fireworks; one was referred to the Halt diversion program, while the other faces an upcoming hearing with the Public Prosecution Service.

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Investigating Antisemitic Slogans, the Hitler Salute, and Violence

Investigators are now reviewing video footage and eyewitness statements to identify individuals who launched fireworks or committed acts of violence against the Mobile Unit or members of the press. Legal experts at the Public Prosecution Service face specific hurdles regarding hate speech and discrimination charges. As authorities noted, evaluating discriminatory behavior proves legally complex because not all symbols, texts, or gestures carry an outright statutory ban. For instance, performing the Hitler salute is punishable only when paired with certain accompanying expressions.

Photo: politie.nl

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Alongside the investigation into public violence, the inquiry covers antisemitic slogans and gestures recorded during the manifestation. The authorities have made it clear that such conduct will not be tolerated.

Press Freedom Pressures and the PersVeilig Reporting Protocol

Journalists covering the Malieveld demonstration faced significant hostility. According to the police, multiple reporters felt threatened and were aggressively targeted by demonstrators, with reporting center PersVeilig logging five separate incidents in which reporters were brought down by activists.

Photo: NOS

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One distinct incident involving a media worker occurred outside the actions of the demonstrators. A Spanish photographer ended up in the water after being pushed by police personnel. Officials explained that the action was necessary to create workspace for the authorities. The police have since maintained contact with both the affected journalist and the Dutch Association of Journalists.

Agencies including the Public Prosecution Service, the police, the Dutch Association of Journalists, and the Chief Editors’ Association actively collaborate through the PersVeilig project. This framework places high priority on tracking down and prosecuting suspects who direct violence at the press, aiming to safeguard the ability of journalists to work securely and without obstruction.