Wichita Police Investigate Homicide of 67-Year-Old Woman Found in Fire Station Lot

Wichita police have launched a homicide investigation after a 67-year-old woman was discovered dead inside a suitcase delivered to a city fire station, according to local law enforcement.

Authorities responded to the incident shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 17, 2026, at Wichita Fire Station 22, located south of Pawnee on Hydraulic. Two men brought the suitcase containing the body directly to the station, according to details released by the Wichita Eagle. Investigators are currently working to establish what relationship, if any, existed between the two men and the deceased individual.

While formal identification remained pending through Thursday afternoon, police stated they believe the victim is a 67-year-old woman who had been previously reported missing. Medical personnel pronounced her dead shortly after the disturbing delivery was reported at the fire station.

Investigation and Public Safety Status

Investigators have sought to reassure the surrounding community, stating that there is currently no indication of an ongoing threat to the general public related to this incident.

Photo: kansas.com

Law enforcement officials are leaning heavily on community assistance to piece together the timeline of events leading up to Wednesday evening. Detectives have asked anyone who possesses relevant information regarding the body, the suitcase, or the individuals who transported them to the fire station to contact the Wichita Police Department’s homicide department at 316-268-4407.

Next Steps for Investigators

If you or someone you know is affected by violence or needs support, local crisis resources and community hotlines are available to help. As this is an ongoing law enforcement matter, further verified updates will be provided by authorities as they become available.