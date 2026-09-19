Adriana Oliver Creates Six Works for Ducati’s Centennial at ESTAMPA

Ducati is celebrating its centenary by transforming Bologna into an open-air museum through October 5. Spearheaded by CEO Claudio Domenicali and Mayor Matteo Lepore, the brand has deployed installations across five iconic city landmarks—including Salaborsa and the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara—blending industrial heritage, sports history, and contemporary art, such as works by artist Adriana Oliver.

The Bottom Line The Event: Bologna is hosting a sprawling, multi-site exhibition honoring Ducati’s 100th anniversary, running until October 5.

Bologna is hosting a sprawling, multi-site exhibition honoring Ducati’s 100th anniversary, running until October 5. The Highlights: Displays span historical documents, contemporary art by Ugo Nespolo and Adriana Oliver, and rare motorcycles like the 500-unit Superleggera V4 Centenario.

Displays span historical documents, contemporary art by Ugo Nespolo and Adriana Oliver, and rare motorcycles like the 500-unit Superleggera V4 Centenario. Accessibility: Nearly the entire urban exhibition circuit is free and open to the public, excluding Palazzo Boncompagni and matchday stadium entries.

Mapping a Century of Borgo Panigale Across Bologna

Presented initially at the Palazzo d’Accursio by corporate leadership and civic officials, the initiative honors a symbiotic relationship that began back in 1926.

Here is the kicker: instead of consolidating motorcycles into a single warehouse, the curation breaks industrial history down into distinct cultural pillars. Each chosen location tackles a different facet of the brand’s DNA. Salaborsa houses the jaw-dropping Superleggera V4 Centenario alongside mechanical platforms, paired with the human-focused factory photography of Giovanni De Sandre. Meanwhile, the historic heart of the city beats differently as local shops, hotels, and bistros associated with Confcommercio Ascom drape themselves in Ducati red throughout September.

Five Enclaves, Five Cultural Disciplines

The urban exhibition layout refuses to rely on standard motorcycle show tropes. At the Palazzo Pepoli – Museo de Historia de Bolonia, the narrative intertwines the corporate evolution of Borgo Panigale directly with the municipal history of the city using rare documents and archival video. Move over to Galleria Cavour 1959, and the focus shifts sharply to aesthetics with “Diseño: el icono toma forma,” charting the brutal, beautiful transition from initial sketch to finished machine.

Art and exclusivity collide at the Palazzo Boncompagni, which requires a modest five-euro entry fee to view the “Collezione 100″—ten contemporary motorcycles styled after historic liveries, reinterpreted through illustrations by Ugo Nespolo. But the physical peak of the tour sits on stadium turf. At the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, accessible during Bologna FC matchdays such as the fixture against Torino, visitors encounter racing icons like the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4 R, grounding the engineering feats firmly in Italian sports culture.

Photo: motor16.com

Ducati Centenary Exhibition Venues and Highlights Exhibition Venue Core Theme Featured Highlights & Access Salaborsa Factory Heritage Superleggera V4 Centenario, Giovanni De Sandre photography (Free) Palazzo Pepoli Civic & Industrial Memory Archival documents, historical videos, and city narratives (Free) Galleria Cavour 1959 Industrial Design “Diseño: el icono toma forma” sketch-to-model showcase (Free) Palazzo Boncompagni Contemporary Art & Reinterpretation Collezione 100 bikes and Ugo Nespolo illustrations (€5 entry) Stadio Renato Dall’Ara Motorsport & Racing Glory Desmosedici GP, Panigale V4 R (Open on matchdays)

The Collector Market and the Road to Borgo Panigale

The crown jewel of the entire centenary display is the Superleggera V4 Centenario, limited to an ultra-exclusive production run of just 500 units, alongside a secondary Tricolore variant capped at a mere 100 units.

The celebrations reach their inevitable climax on October 4, coinciding with the feast day of the city’s patron saint, when the official Museo Ducati in Borgo Panigale flings its doors open to local residents.