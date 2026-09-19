Tisha Campbell Reveals AuDHD Diagnosis and Lifelong Struggle With Masking

Actress and comedian Tisha Campbell revealed this week that she has been diagnosed with AuDHD, a co-occurring condition combining autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Sharing the news during an appearance on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” radio show, Campbell explained that the formal evaluations took place earlier this year following her therapist’s recommendation.

Here is the kicker: the diagnosis arrived just after Campbell finished writing her new memoir, A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love, meaning the milestone is entirely absent from the published text. For Campbell, who has spent years advocating for the autistic community while raising her son Xen—who is also on the spectrum—the formal evaluation has provided a profound sense of self-awareness.

The Bottom Line The Diagnosis: Tisha Campbell revealed on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” radio show that she has been diagnosed with AuDHD (autism and ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

Tisha Campbell revealed on the “Way Up With Angela Yee” radio show that she has been diagnosed with AuDHD (autism and ADHD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Process: Following a therapist’s suggestion to examine her nervous system responses and trauma, Campbell underwent 12 rigorous assessments with two separate specialists.

Following a therapist’s suggestion to examine her nervous system responses and trauma, Campbell underwent 12 rigorous assessments with two separate specialists. The Personal Impact: The official results confirmed she is “level one” on the spectrum, helping her understand decades of masking, stimming, and her lifelong passion for acting and music.

Unpacking the 12 Assessments and “Level One” Results The road to understanding her neurodivergence wasn’t a casual conversation. Campbell detailed a rigorous clinical process recommended by her therapist, who observed specific patterns in her behavior and nervous system responses during sessions focused on processing trauma. To ensure absolute accuracy, Campbell saw two separate specialists, undergoing 12 different assessments with each provider. Photo: thestate.com The extensive evaluations included oral exams, written tests, and detailed question-and-answer sessions. The results officially confirmed she is “level one” on the spectrum, a classification typically used for individuals who live independently but may require support with social communication and sensory processing. But the diagnostic revelations did not stop there. In addition to AuDHD, Campbell shared that she also manages obsessive-compulsive disorder. “I’ve got a lot of stuff going on,” she noted.

Masking, Stimming, and Hiding in Plain Sight For decades, Campbell navigated the entertainment industry by leaning into her vibrant personality. However, she now recognizes those very traits as coping mechanisms. Growing up in Newark, New Jersey, she felt an intense pressure to fit in. “You couldn’t be different. You couldn’t stand out like that, so I guess I’ve been masking my entire life,” she explained. View this post on Instagram about tisha campbell audhd diagnosis, Tisha Campbell AuDHD From Instagram — related to tisha campbell audhd diagnosis, Tisha Campbell AuDHD That survival tactic meant hiding natural behaviors in public. Campbell admitted that she spent her life masking with her “loudness and my jokes,” using them as a way of hiding in plain sight. Furthermore, she spent years concealing stimming behaviors—such as hair twirling, drumming fingers, foot tapping, or vocal noises—which experts identify as a form of self-regulation. Meanwhile, she reframed her lifelong dedication to acting and music not just as a career, but as “special interests,” a characteristic deep fixations common among neurodivergent individuals.

Strengthening the Bond With Her Son Xen Perhaps the most heartwarming aspect of Campbell’s revelation is how it bridges her world with that of her son, Xen, whose own autism journey inspired her literary work. When Xen learned that his mother shares his neurodivergent identity, his reaction was pure joy. Photo: yahoo.com “He was like this: ‘Yay, I got a friend,’” Campbell said, clapping her hands to imitate his excitement. While public figures like Wentworth Miller, Sia, and SZA have increasingly opened up about their own late-in-life autism diagnoses in recent years, Campbell’s shared journey adds a powerful familial dimension to the conversation surrounding adult neurodivergence.

Detail Fact Primary Diagnosis AuDHD (Autism Spectrum Disorder & ADHD) + OCD Evaluation Scope 12 assessments with two separate specialists Spectrum Level Level One Recent Book A Word: A Mother’s Journey Through Autism and Love