Mao Mori Exposes Noah Madsen in Emotional Daikûkû Finale

The television drama series Daikûkû ~GATE24~ broadcasted its suspenseful final episode on September 17, 2025, featuring a high-stakes confrontation. In the finale, customs official Mao Mori uncovered that Noah Madsen, the friend of a studying-abroad student, was actually the leader of an anti-government organization threatening a hostage’s life.

The series, which centers on a newly established customs unit called GATE24 led by eccentric customs officer Mao Mori, built its dramatic peak around an international conspiracy and a desperate plea for survival.

Uncovering the Leader of the Anti-Government Group Min no Tsubasa

The tension in the final episode escalated directly from the narrative threads established in the eighth episode. According to reporting, the seemingly helpful doctor Kazuo Kinosaki, played by Katsumasa Katsumura, was revealed as a member of Min no Tsubasa—an anti-government organization operating within the nation of Astria. With the impending arrival of the Astria president, intelligence reached the airport that the faction’s leader planned to assassinate the visiting dignitary.

The threat quickly escalated when Chief Examiner Shigeru Fukasawa, portrayed by Toshiro Yanagiba, received a chilling ultimatum: he had until 2:00 PM to ensure all passengers successfully entered the country, or his wife would be killed.

Mao Mori Exposes Noah Madsen and Thwarts a Tragedy

Piecing together clues from various items, Mao Mori solved the crisis through sharp deduction. She connected Fukasawa's daughter, Tsumugi—who had been studying abroad, played by Arino Izumi—with Tsumugi's friend Noah Madsen, played by Kotoha Seto.

Cornered by the revelation, Noah attempted to swallow something to take her own life, mirroring the desperate action Kinosaki took in the previous episode. Sensing the danger, Mori rushed forward, grabbed the suspect’s hand, and repeatedly pleaded, Stop it! Despite Noah’s fierce resistance and demands to be let go, Mori continued her passionate, tearful appeals for the young woman to choose life.

Stop it! Mao Mori, protagonist and customs officer

Viewer Reactions and Social Media Praise for Shuri’s Performance

The emotionally charged sequence showcased the dramatic range of lead actress Shuri, drawing widespread acclaim across social media platforms.

Beyond the central confrontation, the finale also featured a surprise appearance by a character from the very first episode, providing a full-circle moment for dedicated fans tuning in for the conclusion.

Current Availability on TVer and TELASA Streaming Platforms

For viewers looking to catch up on the conclusion or rewatch the final confrontation, Co notes that Daikûkû ~GATE24~ is available for free streaming on TVer for a limited time. Additionally, the series remains accessible through the video streaming platform TELASA.