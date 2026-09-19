Interpol and Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Mexico City Joint Show

Interpol and Queens Of The Stone Age have officially announced a massive joint stadium show in Mexico City, scheduled to take place at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on March 6, 2027, with support from The Black Angels across all newly confirmed dates.

The Bottom Line The Big Date: Interpol and Queens Of The Stone Age play Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on March 6, 2027.

Interpol and Queens Of The Stone Age play Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on March 6, 2027. The Full Route: Interpol’s Mexican stint also hits Arena Guadalajara on March 2 and Arena Monterrey on March 9, with support from The Black Angels.

Interpol’s Mexican stint also hits Arena Guadalajara on March 2 and Arena Monterrey on March 9, with support from The Black Angels. Ticket Access: General sale kicks off at 10 am local time on Friday, September 25, following an artist pre-sale on Thursday, September 24.

Mapping Out the Double-Bill Dynamics in Latin America

Live music scheduling rarely brings two distinct heavyweights of modern rock together quite like this. When Josh Homme’s Queens Of The Stone Age posted on social media declaring, “MEXICO We can’t wait to see you with @interpol,” it signaled more than just a standard co-billing; it marked a deliberate cross-pollination of two fiercely loyal fan bases.

Here is the kicker: both bands carry immense, demonstrable weight in Mexico. Interpol famously drew a staggering crowd of over 150,000 people to Mexico City’s historic Zócalo square in 2024 for the largest show of their career. Meanwhile, Queens Of The Stone Age commanded festival grounds across the city during their appearance at Corona Capital.

To understand the sheer logistical scope of this upcoming run, consider the tour itinerary mapped out for early 2027:

Upcoming Interpol and Queens Of The Stone Age Mexico Dates Date City / Venue Supporting Act March 2, 2027 Arena Guadalajara The Black Angels March 6, 2027 Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes (Mexico City) The Black Angels March 9, 2027 Arena Monterrey The Black Angels

New Eras, Fresh Records, and Global Road Schedules

Both outfits arrive at these massive stadium and arena dates backed by fresh studio output. Interpol dropped their eighth and latest studio album, This Mirror Weighs A Ton, to widespread critical acclaim, earning a four-and-a-half-star review from NME, which characterized the project as the New York City band’s “most human and personal record to date, one that accepts constant change.”

Photo: powerpopradio.com

Paul Banks spoke candidly to NME this summer about the meticulous drive behind the music following major life transitions. “I was in a headspace either about how we felt about the rest of the record or post-parenthood, but I took it really seriously and wanted to make sure I came away really proud of the work,” Banks explained, highlighting a thematic core centered on striving for elation, enlightenment, and clarity.

Queens Of The Stone Age are similarly positioned on the release cycle, gearing up for the October 30 drop of their new LP, Perfecth, via Matador Records. Fans have already received early glimpses of the collection through singles like “Insignificant Other” and “Easy Street.”

Global Touring Momentum and Ticketing Realities

Before these Latin American dates materialize in 2027, both bands maintain punishing international calendars. Interpol is set to launch a co-headline UK and European tour with Bloc Party this November—including a two-night stand at London’s new British Airways ARC venue—following autumn stops across the US and Canada where they open for Sombr in Vancouver.

Photo: faroutmagazine.co.uk

General ticket sales open at 10 am local time next Friday, September 25, while dedicated fans can secure early entry via an artist pre-sale opening at the same time on Thursday, September 24.