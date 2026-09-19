Honey Revenge, the rising pop-rock duo consisting of Devin Itani and Forsyth, is making waves under Thriller Records with their vibrant, high-energy track “Loving and Losing,” a song that blends saccharine hooks and party-fueled lyrics to showcase the band’s signature dynamic sound.

The Bottom Line

Honey Revenge continues to build momentum under Thriller Records with their latest release, “Loving and Losing.”

The track leans heavily into the band’s established formula of infectious, saccharine hooks and high-energy party lyrics.

Critical reception highlights the track as a prime example of the duo’s ability to deftly balance pop accessibility with rock grit.

Unpacking the Sound of “Loving and Losing”

When Honey Revenge dropped “Loving and Losing” via Thriller Records, the track immediately stood out for its unabashed embrace of sugar-coated melodies and relentless momentum. The song explodes right out of the gate, relying on a polished production style that amplifies Devin Itani’s vocal delivery and Forsyth’s driving instrumental arrangements. In the modern alternative landscape, where moody minimalism often dominates commercial airwaves, Honey Revenge’s commitment to unbridled, party-fueled exuberance offers a sharp stylistic contrast.

Music critics and alternative culture platforms like Dead Rhetoric have pointed to the track as a masterclass in modern pop-rock execution. Rather than leaning into melancholy, the duo leans hard into high-tempo catharsis, constructing a sonic space where infectious hooks meet heavy, driving rhythms. It is an approach that resonates deeply with a demographic raised on the blurred genre lines of 2000s pop-punk and contemporary streaming playlists.

Inside the Data: Honey Revenge’s Trajectory on Thriller Records

Release Aspect Details Artist Honey Revenge (Devin Itani & Forsyth) Label Thriller Records Featured Track “Loving and Losing” Genre Classification Pop-Rock / Alternative

Navigating the Modern Alternative Ecosystem

The release of “Loving and Losing” arrives at a time when independent and boutique rock labels are fighting for algorithmic dominance against major-label behemoths. Thriller Records has carved out a distinct niche by backing acts that merge heavy guitar-driven foundations with massive pop hooks. For a band like Honey Revenge, this partnership provides the infrastructural backing necessary to scale their audience without diluting the sugary punch of their songwriting.

As streaming services continue to reward high-energy, instantly repeatable tracks, “Loving and Losing” fits squarely into the current consumption habits of alternative music fans. The track’s brisk runtime and undeniable hooks make it a natural fit for high-rotation playlisting across digital service providers. But the math tells a different story about longevity; sustaining momentum in a crowded market requires more than just a catchy single—it demands relentless touring and undeniable live chops, areas where the duo has steadily been building its reputation.

What Comes Next for the Duo

As “Loving and Losing” gains traction across rock and alternative circles, all eyes are on how Honey Revenge plans to package these singles into a larger cohesive era. The band has proven they can craft explosive, party-fueled anthems that pop through computer speakers, but translating that energy into sustained cultural capital remains the ultimate test. For now, the track stands as a testament to what happens when unabashed pop sensibilities meet hard-edged rock execution.

Drop a comment below: How does “Loving and Losing” rank against Honey Revenge’s previous output for you, and where do you think this pop-rock revival is heading next?