Mikhail’s Miracle: Traditions and Rules for Orthodox Christians on September 19

As communities prepare to observe the holiday, understanding the historical narrative behind the feast helps clarify the traditional customs that govern what the faithful can and cannot do on this specific date.

On September 19, 2026, Orthodox Christians in Latvia and across the wider community mark the Commemoration of the Miracle of the Archistrategos Michael, widely known in folk tradition as Mikhail’s Miracle. Dedicated to the supreme commander of the heavenly host, this significant liturgical and cultural day blends ancient hagiography with deeply rooted folk traditions regarding seasonal change, communal reconciliation, and domestic life.

The Fourth-Century Roots in Phrygia and the Legend of Chona

The historical and spiritual anchor of the September 19 commemoration reaches back to the fourth century in Phrygia, near the ancient city of Hierapolis in Asia Minor. The sanctuary’s origins trace back to a pagan father whose mute daughter regained her voice after Archangel Michael appeared to him in a dream and instructed him to give the child water from the spring.

Following this miraculous healing, the family converted to Christianity and erected the temple. Over the decades, a pious sacristan named Archippus served at the sanctuary for nearly 60 years. Local pagans, seeking to destroy both the holy man and the shrine, attempted to divert two nearby mountain rivers to flood the sacred site.

In response to Archippus’s fervent prayers, Archangel Michael appeared in the flesh, struck a rock with his staff to open a massive chasm, and redirected the torrent safely away from the church. The site subsequently became known as Chona, derived from the Greek word for opening or chasm. This foundational narrative established Michael’s enduring reputation in Orthodox tradition as a powerful protector against hostile forces and injustice.