Oil Prices Fall for Third Day as Saudi Supply Disruption Fears Ease

International crude oil prices declined for a third session as market concerns over potential long-term supply disruptions eased, following reports that Saudi Arabia’s East-West pipeline damage is less severe than initially feared. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for October delivery settled down 1.58% at $100.30 per barrel.

The Bottom Line

WTI Benchmark: Dropped 1.58% to settle at $100.30 per barrel on the NYMEX.

Dropped 1.58% to settle at $100.30 per barrel on the NYMEX. Brent Futures: Decreased 0.91% to close at $103.87 per barrel, extending a three-day downward trend.

Decreased 0.91% to close at $103.87 per barrel, extending a three-day downward trend. Supply Logistics: Saudi Aramco aims to restore damaged pipeline capacity within days, while regional bottlenecks persist at the Strait of Hormuz.

Assessing the Saudi Pipeline Damage and Recovery Timeline

Energy markets faced renewed volatility following attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure attributed to Yemen’s pro-Iranian Houthi movement. However, sentiment shifted as operational updates indicated that the physical impact on the strategic East-West pipeline was contained. According to market reports, Saudi Arabia is actively pursuing measures to restore approximately half of the pipeline’s throughput capacity within a matter of days, alleviating fears of protracted supply shortages.

Despite the fast-track repair initiatives, the disruption has created immediate logistical hurdles for international buyers. State-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco reportedly notified at least two European refining clients that it would be unable to fulfill crude allocations for the upcoming month.

Geopolitical Pressures and Regional Diplomatic Shifts

Beyond pipeline repairs, broader diplomatic channels have started influencing pricing dynamics. Recent reports indicate that China intervened at Saudi Arabia’s request, urging Iran to restrain Houthi strikes on Saudi petroleum installations. That diplomatic friction-reduction contributed heavily to the downward revision in risk premiums across global oil benchmarks.

But the balance sheet tells a different story when looking at maritime choke points. The Strait of Hormuz—a critical artery for global energy transit—continues to experience severe logistical friction. Shipping data reveals that only four raw material carriers successfully traversed the Strait, a figure that sits far below the 10-day moving average of approximately 16 vessels per day.

Market Mechanics and Financial Metrics

Singapore-based financial firm Phillip Nova noted that the core variable remains the predictability and normalization of crude flows, emphasizing that any sustained improvement in Hormuz vessel transit will compress current geopolitical risk costs embedded in futures contracts.