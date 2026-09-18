Iris Mittenaere Shares Intimate Photos with Antoine Dupont from Versailles Stay

On September 18, 2026, Miss France 2016 Iris Mittenaere shared an Instagram carousel featuring her romantic getaway at Le Grand Contrôle hotel in the Château de Versailles with rugby star Antoine Dupont. The viral post included a snapshot of Dupont resting in their suite’s bed, confirming their high-profile relationship continues to capture widespread public fascination.

The Bottom Line The Official Reveal: Iris Mittenaere and Antoine Dupont shared intimate glimpses of their stay at Versailles on Instagram, moving past their initial year of private dating.

Iris Mittenaere and Antoine Dupont shared intimate glimpses of their stay at Versailles on Instagram, moving past their initial year of private dating. A Royal Backdrop: The couple stayed at Le Grand Contrôle, the historic Airelles property located directly within the gardens of the Château de Versailles.

The couple stayed at Le Grand Contrôle, the historic Airelles property located directly within the gardens of the Château de Versailles. Public and Private Balance: While traditionally guarded about her love life after past high-profile relationships, Mittenaere continues to lean into selective, high-end social media sharing.

Inside the Royal Getaway at Le Grand Contrôle

When you are one of France’s most recognizable media figures and your partner is an international rugby icon, a standard weekend trip simply will not cut it. Iris Mittenaere, crowned Miss Universe in 2016, and Stade Toulousain standout Antoine Dupont turned heads across social media when they published dispatches from their luxurious escape to Le Grand Contrôle. Nestled deep inside the historic gardens of the Château de Versailles, the 17th-century hotel provided an undeniably cinematic setting for the couple.

Photo: europesays.com

According to coverage from outlets like Public, the historic property—restored to reflect the lavish aesthetics of the Sun King’s era—boasts top-tier amenities including a Valmont spa, an indoor pool, and fine dining under chef Alain Ducasse. But it was slide number seven of Mittenaere’s Instagram carousel that truly ignited follower engagement. The photograph captured Dupont resting soundly in their suite’s bed, with ambiguity surrounding his pyjama status leaving internet commentators buzzing. Mittenaere captioned the picturesque gallery declaring she was living “in a fairy tale,” prompting a heart emoji response from Dupont himself.

Balancing Stardom and Brand Management

The trajectory of this romance marks a distinct shift for Mittenaere. Having navigated intense media scrutiny during past relationships, the model and presenter adopted a markedly cautious approach before formalizing her bond with Dupont. The couple waited a full year before officially confirming their status, culminating in a widely discussed public appearance and romantic embrace under the Sardinian sun this past July.

Photo: public.fr

Here is the kicker: in an era where influencer culture often demands overexposure, Mittenaere and Dupont maintain a tight grip on their narrative. Even as they share glimpses of high-concept fashion—such as Mittenaere’s corset-style white dress—alongside casual appearances at music gatherings like the Rose Festival founded by Bigflo and Oli, they dictate the terms of engagement. They bypass traditional tabloids by directly broadcasting their milestones to millions of followers.

Overview of Recent Public Milestones for Iris Mittenaere and Antoine Dupont Event / Milestone Location / Setting Platform Summer Romance Confirmation Sardinia, Italy Press and Social Media Festival Appearance Rose Festival Instagram Versailles Getaway Le Grand Contrôle, Château de Versailles Instagram Carousel

The Cultural Footprint of Elite French Romances

The union of a celebrated beauty queen and a two-time World Rugby Player of the Year represents more than just standard celebrity gossip; it is a masterclass in modern cultural positioning. In France, where sports stars and fashion royalty rarely occupy the same pop-cultural ecosystem with such high visibility, Dupont and Mittenaere bridge two distinct worlds. As Dupont transitions back to rigorous Top 14 training schedules following the summer break, their curated social media drops serve to cement their status as a premier power couple.

Iris Mittenaere and Antoine Dupont more in love than ever, they've just reached a new milestone!

Ultimately, whether they are posing against 17th-century French architecture or sharing casual snapshots from music festivals, the pair understands how to command the digital landscape without playing by traditional tabloid rules. As long as they continue offering these rare, fairy-tale peeks behind the curtain, the public will be more than willing to watch. What do you make of their high-profile social media strategy? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.