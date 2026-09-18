Frankie Muniz opens up about hitting rock bottom in emotional post

Frankie Muniz opened up about his personal struggles in an emotional social media post, writing that the past six weeks of his life felt like a nightmare I’m praying to wake up from. The 40-year-old Emmy-nominated actor and professional racing driver shared a photo of himself sitting pensively alongside a vulnerable caption describing how everything felt heavy, unclear, and falling apart at the same time.

Actor Frankie Muniz Details Recent Struggles and Reaching a Low Point

According to news.com.au, the actor admitted that he had hit rock bottom, explaining that the unexpected gift of his struggles was having nowhere to hide. He noted that the difficult period gave him time to sit with himself, perform real self-reflection, and identify areas of his life requiring work to become a better version of himself rather than the polished version shown to the world.

Looking Forward With Optimism and Reflection

Despite the challenges, Hellomagazine.com reported that Muniz maintained an optimistic outlook for the future. He wrote that hitting rock bottom can serve as a wake-up call that forces necessary changes to live the best life possible. In five years, I believe I’ll look back at this exact low point and feel grateful for it because the high I’ll be standing on then only exists because I went through this, Muniz stated.

Photo: The Daily Beast

The former child star, known for his early 2000s roles in Malcolm in the Middle, Big Fat Liar, and Agent Cody Banks, also reprised his iconic title character in the Hulu reboot miniseries Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, which premiered in April. Transitioning into professional motorsports, Muniz has competed in several racecar competitions since 2004, returning to stock car racing in 2021 before making appearances in the ARCA Menards Series and currently competing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driving the No. 33 Ford F-150 for Team Reaume.

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Background on Separation From Paige Price

The candid social media reflection follows the July announcement regarding his personal life. According to The Daily Beast, Muniz and his wife, actress and model Paige Price, announced their separation on July 1 after a decade together, noting they made the decision following a private period of separation. The former couple eloped in October 2019, held a wedding celebration in Phoenix, Arizona, in February 2020, and share a 5-year-old son named Mauz Mosley.

Photo: Page Six

Following the initial divorce announcement, Muniz deleted a family video he had shared after receiving online backlash. Price subsequently defended Muniz in the comments of his new post, expressing sympathy that he felt forced to delete the video due to harsh online criticism while emphasizing that they remain a unified team focused on co-parenting their son. Muniz did not explicitly discuss his divorce in his rock bottom post, though he concluded with an encouraging message for others experiencing hardship: If you’re in a low place right now too, you’re not broken. You’re being rebuilt. Let’s keep going!