PSYCHIC FEVER Interview: Embracing Individuality and Roots on ‘DIFFERENT

PSYCHIC FEVER, the dynamic seven-member boy band, released their second album, DIFFERENT, on July 10, marking a major milestone in their four-year career. Speaking with Billboard Japan in London, the group detailed how global touring across 15 countries shaped an album centered on celebrating individual differences.

The Bottom Line Global Roots: Extensive international touring—including a six-month training stint in Thailand—helped the members realize that their diverse personal backgrounds and distinct performance styles are a strength.

Extensive international touring—including a six-month training stint in Thailand—helped the members realize that their diverse personal backgrounds and distinct performance styles are a strength. Genre Fusion: DIFFERENT strips away different elements to tightly anchor the 10-track list in the members’ roots of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat.

strips away different elements to tightly anchor the 10-track list in the members’ roots of hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat. Vocal Evolution: The record showcases expanded expressive ranges, notably featuring member REN taking control of choruses on tracks like “Into You.”

Decoding the Evolution Behind ‘DIFFERENT’

Four years after crashing onto the scene, PSYCHIC FEVER is refusing to lean on a rigid boy band concept. Instead, the septet—comprising Tsurugi, Ryoga, Jimmy, Kokoro, Ryushin, Weesa, and Ren—built their sophomore album around the reality that all seven members look, think, and perform differently.

According to RYOGA, touring 15 countries forced the group to evaluate what makes them unusual in the modern pop landscape. “Over the course of those shows, we’ve realized that all seven of us look different, think differently, and express ourselves in different ways,” RYOGA explained to Billboard Japan. That variance became the architectural blueprint for DIFFERENT.

JIMMY echoed this sentiment, noting that international fan reactions during their intensive post-debut training in Thailand changed their collective mindset. While they previously felt they needed unified objectives and a unified concept, overseas audiences gravitated toward individual distinctiveness. “Our overseas experience showed us that all seven of us have our own individual qualities, so we wanted to put that into our album,” JIMMY stated.

Stripping Back to Musical Roots

With an eclectic tracklist spanning multiple genres, maintaining a cohesive identity could have been a trap. But PSYCHIC FEVER bypassed generic pop territory by returning to foundational influences. JIMMY noted that the group spent the start of their fourth year together editing out different elements to focus tightly on hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeat—genres connected directly to their dance roots and personal heritages.

REN highlighted the inclusion of Afrobeat on the new record as a creative breakthrough. After recording, REN realized that while the tracks embraced Afrobeat, they retained a distinct “PSYCHIC feel.” This sonic identity allows the group to cross stylistic boundaries without losing their core signature.

PSYCHIC FEVER: Sophomore Album Snapshot Release Metric / Detail Album Information Album Title DIFFERENT Release Date July 10 Active Timeline 4 years since debut Tour Footprint 15 countries worldwide Core Influences Hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeat, Dance

Expanding Vocal Frontiers and Global Ambitions

The internal shift on DIFFERENT isn’t just conceptual; it’s audible. RYUSHIN pointed out a deliberate rotation in vocal delivery, noting that while WEESA and KOKORO traditionally anchor chorus sections, member REN steps forward to lead the chorus on “Into You.” This structural shake-up injects a distinct J-pop vibe into the track, expanding the group’s overall expressive range.

When it comes to lyricism, WEESA and JIMMY carefully balance Japanese and English to ensure global resonance. WEESA emphasized the importance of staying true to life while keeping the phrasing catchy, allowing international listeners to appreciate the fun of the Japanese language.

That cross-border resonance has already proven effective in practice. TSURUGI recalled hearing local crowds in the United States sing along to Japanese lyrics during performances of “Just Like Dat feat. JP THE WAVY,” proving that music operates without borders.

The Avengers Approach to Modern Pop

Rejecting the traditional mold of a single-minded idol group, JIMMY likened PSYCHIC FEVER’s collaborative structure to a comic book lineup. “With the Avengers, you’ve got Iron Man, you’ve got Spider-Man, you’ve got all these superheroes who come together, and they’re what makes the team strong,” JIMMY noted.

PSYCHIC FEVER Exclusive Interview: DIFFERENT, Songwriting & World Tour Plans #Jpop

Looking ahead, the group has its sights set on performing in the UK. With London serving as a thematic touchpoint in tracks like “Uh Oh” and inspiring new creative output, KOKORO confirmed that the group is eager to show what it means to be PSYCHIC FEVER to British audiences.

As PSYCHIC FEVER continues to champion individuality over forced conformity, their trajectory proves that embracing distinct artistic identities is a path forward in the global music market. What are your favorite tracks off DIFFERENT? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.