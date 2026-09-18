FAI Faces Controversy as Ireland Prepare for Nations League Clashes With Israel

The Republic of Ireland men’s national football team faces a political and sporting dilemma ahead of their upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures against Israel, with squad members weighing the possibility of staging an on-field protest.

The Looming Protest and Precedents in Irish Sport

As the ‘Boys in Green’ prepare for a controversy-dogged Nations League double-header, the possibility of a symbolic demonstration mirrors actions taken by other Irish athletes on the international stage. Players could follow the precedent set by the Ireland women’s basketball team in 2024. During that international clash, basketball players stood by their bench rather than on the court for the anthems and subsequently refused to shake hands with their Israeli opponents.

Ireland’s campaign begins away in Kosovo on Thursday before matches against Israel—classified as an ‘away’ fixture played in Hungary on September 27, and a ‘home’ fixture hosted in Serbia on October 4—either side of a Dublin meeting with Austria. While a symbolic protest remains a possibility, manager Heimir Hallgrímsson noted that the immediate focus must remain on athletic preparation given tight scheduling constraints.

“We need to focus on the Kosovo match because of the limited time we have,” Hallgrímsson stated, noting that the squad gathers on Sunday before flying out to Pristina on Tuesday. Addressing the wider geopolitical tension surrounding the fixtures, the manager added: “We’ll talk about that and then, after that, we’ll talk about the Israel game. Asking about shaking hands and stuff, we’ll take that when it comes. It’ll be down to the players themselves what they want to do.”

Squad Dynamics and Individual Conscience

Hallgrímsson revealed that he held individual conversations with each squad member to gauge their personal comfort levels regarding involvement in the fixtures against Israel.

“I can say honestly some of them felt really uncomfortable playing the games,” Hallgrímsson explained. “But it shows the team spirit that they said: ‘If we decide to play, I am in it, I am one of the team’. That’s brilliant. Even in these circumstances to have them want to represent this team and be a part of this team no matter how uncomfortable it is is really nice for me to hear.”

Despite moral reservations, the consensus within the camp emphasizes solidarity. “None of us feel comfortable playing these games but once we’ve decided to play them we must stick together, play as one and represent Ireland to the best that we can. That’s the agreement we have between all of us,” Hallgrímsson said.

Selection Headaches and Squad Overhaul

Beyond the diplomatic sensitivities, Hallgrímsson faces personnel challenges as injuries and contract uncertainties deplete the squad. Team captain Nathan Collins has been ruled out of all four upcoming fixtures due to injury. In Collins’s absence, Dara O’Shea is set to take over the captaincy, while Sheffield United centre-back Liam Kitching earns his first senior call-up.

Photo: irishnews.com

Further compounding the defensive reshuffle, Evan Ferguson, Josh Cullen, Jack Taylor, and Oisín McEntee are sidelined with injuries. Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman and Robbie Brady report to camp currently without club contracts, adding further complexity to squad integration.

Watford winger Rocco Vata returns to the squad for his first call-up since March 2025 following a successful recovery from a long-term injury. Jack Moylan, Owen Elding, and Tom Cannon also retain their places after strong performances in the summer friendly series against Grenada, Qatar, and Canada, alongside Cardiff City defender Joel Bagan.

Broader Implications for UEFA and European Football

With the squad touching down in Pristina first, attention remains strictly divided between securing early points on the pitch and managing the heavy emotional and political weight waiting just around the corner. How do you think international sports bodies should handle fixtures carrying such profound geopolitical friction? Let us know your thoughts below.