Bitcoin Reclaims $80,000 as Crypto Stocks and Altcoins Rally After CFTC Proposals

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed past $80,000 on Friday morning, recovering from a recent Senate setback after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission submitted two major regulatory proposals—Regulation Crypto Asset Transactions and Regulation Crypto Asset Markets—to the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs for review.

The Bottom Line Regulatory Catalyst: The CFTC submitted two foundational crypto market proposals to OIRA following the Senate’s procedural block of the CLARITY Act.

The CFTC submitted two foundational crypto market proposals to OIRA following the Senate’s procedural block of the CLARITY Act. Market Liquidation Shock: CoinGlass data reveals nearly $490 million in crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, with short positions absorbing $431 million of the bleed.

CoinGlass data reveals nearly $490 million in crypto positions were liquidated over 24 hours, with short positions absorbing $431 million of the bleed. Tokenized Asset Expansion: Arbitrum (ARB) surged nearly 30% following the SEC’s five-year conditional exemption allowing authorized venues to offer compliant tokenized U.S. stocks.

CFTC Filings Trigger Market Rebound

The broader digital asset market added 2% to reach just under $2.8 trillion in valuation on Friday morning. The upward momentum arrived directly in the wake of regulatory filings submitted by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to the White House’s Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA).

Here is the math: Bitcoin climbed over 4% to reach $80,800, marking its first appearance above the $80,000 threshold in over a week. The recovery follows a sharp decline on Tuesday when the apex cryptocurrency slipped below $75,000 after the U.S. Senate blocked the CLARITY Act in a procedural vote. Despite the spot price recovery, retail sentiment tracked by Stocktwits remained entrenched in “bearish” territory.

CoinGlass figures indicate that nearly $490 million in crypto derivatives were liquidated across the broader market within a 24-hour window. Short positions bore the heaviest losses, accounting for $431 million of the total liquidations as prices pushed upward.

Altcoin Divergence: Hyperliquid and Zcash Hit New Highs

While Bitcoin reclaimed critical psychological levels, select altcoins posted distinct record-breaking movements. Hyperliquid (HYPE) led large-cap gains, climbing over 10% in a 24-hour period to print a new record high above $91. Treasury asset Hyperliquid Strategies (PURR) tracked the movement, rising up to 4.75% during morning trading sessions.

Solana (SOL) also advanced more than 8% to trade just under $110. Despite this session’s gains, SOL remains roughly 62% below its all-time high of more than $293 recorded in January 2025 according to market data.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Meanwhile, Zcash (ZEC)—the newest entrant to the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalization—reached a record high above $1,500 on Friday morning before paring gains to approximately $1,480. Unlike Bitcoin and Solana, retail sentiment for ZEC on Stocktwits registered firmly in the “bullish” zone. Other major altcoins participated in the relief rally, with Uniswap (UNI) advancing 19% and Near Protocol (NEAR) climbing 25%.

Crypto Asset Performance Snapshot (September 18) Asset Ticker Recent Price / Movement Key Market Milestone Bitcoin BTC $80,800 (+4%) Reclaimed $80K following CFTC OIRA filings Hyperliquid HYPE Above $91 (+10% 24h) Hit new record high; retail sentiment bearish Zcash ZEC ~$1,480 (+3%) Reached record high above $1,500; bullish sentiment Solana SOL Just under $110 (+8% 24h) Remains 62% below Jan 2025 peak ($293) Arbitrum ARB ~$0.22 (+30% in 2 hours) Rallied following SEC tokenized stock framework

Tokenized Equities and the Arbitrum Surge

Away from the spot majors, Arbitrum (ARB) registered one of the most aggressive moves in the top 50 cryptocurrencies. ARB prices jumped nearly 30% within a two-hour window to trade near $0.22, lifting retail sentiment from bearish to neutral.

Bitcoin Holds $78K Post-Fed Hike as Altcoins Rally, SEC Opens Door to Tokenized Stocks

This capital rotation followed an announcement by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) establishing a five-year conditional exemption pathway. The new framework allows authorized, compliant trading venues to offer blockchain-based versions of U.S. equities. Crucially, these tokenized instruments must preserve standard shareholder rights, including voting privileges and dividend distributions.

This regulatory clarity directly reinforced the infrastructure narrative for Arbitrum, particularly given its technological ties to established fintech platforms such as Robinhood (HOOD) and its Arbitrum-powered Robinhood Chain. HOOD shares also saw positive movement during Friday’s trading session.

Strategic Outlook for Q4

As the market closes out the week, institutional focus remains fixed on Washington.

But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding retail participation.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.