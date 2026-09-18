Ohio State Buckeyes Depth Chart: Projected Starters vs. Kent State

As the Ohio State Buckeyes return to Columbus following a tough loss at Texas, head coach Ryan Day’s squad looks to reset its roster dynamics ahead of a September 19 matchup against Kent State. According to updates from Who’s Starting, the latest depth chart reveals crucial personnel adjustments as the team transitions back home for the 12:00 PM ET kickoff.

Quarterback and Offensive Backfield Alignments

Julian Sayin holds the projected starting quarterback role for Ohio State as of September 18, 2026, directing the offense following the early-season road test. In the backfield, Bo Jackson steps in as the projected starter at running back, with Isaiah West listed directly behind him.

This offensive configuration seeks to establish an immediate rhythm against Kent State. Coming off a 12-2 campaign that featured a stellar 9-0 mark in Big Ten play last season, the Buckeyes rely heavily on these young playmakers to command the offensive tempo.

Receiving Corps and Target Distribution

Brock Boyd is listed as the secondary option behind Smith, stepping into a prominent role within the receiver rotation. At tight end, Nate Roberts takes the projected starting spot, supported by Mason Williams on the two-deep ledger.

Photo: whosstarting.com

Smith’s ability to stretch the field opens opportunities underneath for Roberts and the rest of the receiving unit.

Defensive Adjustments and Home Field Resurgence

Returning to Ohio Stadium offers the Buckeyes a chance to correct defensive lapses observed in the Texas matchup. The defensive line rotation features experienced veterans tasked with setting a physical tone early in the contest.

Special teams units also face scrutiny after a high-stakes road game.

How will the Buckeyes’ restructured offensive line protect Sayin as they look to dominate Kent State? Share your score predictions and roster thoughts in the comments below.