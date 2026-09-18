Hubert Sered Plant to Close After 74 Years, 60 Jobs Lost

After decades of operation in the region, the company is shifting its complete manufacturing line to sister facilities in the Czech Republic, specifically Starý Plzenec and Mikulov, leaving roughly 60 employees facing layoffs.

The End of an Era in Sered

The winding down of operations will not happen overnight. As reported by SITA.sk, the manufacturing shutdown will impact approximately 60 workers progressively across two distinct stages. While management has stated that some employees may find alternative placements within the broader corporate structure of the BOHEMIA SEKT group, the reality on the ground remains stark for the local workforce.

Economic Pressures and Corporate Realities

Behind the corporate restructuring lies a hard economic calculus. Hubert J.E. leadership explained that the decision followed a thorough internal analysis aimed at shoring up the long-term competitiveness of the parent group across the wider regional market. Despite substantial financial injections and modernization efforts in recent years, the Sered plant struggled to fully absorb its designated production capacity, rendering operations economically unsustainable over a long-term horizon.

Avid consumers of the brand, however, will see little physical change on store shelves. The company confirmed that its portfolio of sparkling wines will remain fully available on the Slovak market, supplied seamlessly from the group’s established Czech plants.

Navigating the Transition for Affected Workers

As the reality of the closure sets in, attention has shifted to the human cost of the corporate migration. Company representatives engaged in intensive negotiations with labor unions and the employee council to hash out transition terms. According to official disclosures detailed by SITA.sk, a formalized agreement was reached during Friday’s stakeholder meetings.

Photo: sita.sk

Workers displaced by the shutdown are slated to receive an above-standard severance package. Company communications emphasize that the compensation framework carefully factors in length of service, proximity to retirement age, and the individual hurdles workers might face in the regional job market. Management pledged to execute the transition with empathy and institutional respect, though such measures offer cold comfort to a community watching generations of industrial identity cross the border.

Looking Ahead at the Regional Beverage Market

While the familiar bottles will continue to pour at celebrations across Slovakia, the bubbles will now owe their origins entirely to foreign soil.

Photo: cas.sk

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