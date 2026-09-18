Maria Cordero Battles Severe Sinusitis and Takes a Break from Work

Maria Cordero, widely known as 肥媽, has announced a temporary career hiatus due to a severe sinus infection and throat inflammation. The star revealed that post-nasal drip and rigorous performance schedules—including singing while on steroids—worsened her condition, requiring extended medical rest and daily nasal irrigation.

The Bottom Line:

The Core News: Maria Cordero has paused her performance schedule to battle a severe sinus infection and throat inflammation.

Maria Cordero has paused her performance schedule to battle a severe sinus infection and throat inflammation. The Treatment: Doctors have prescribed a regimen of antibiotics and steroids, requiring her to perform daily nasal irrigation to manage the severe discomfort.

Doctors have prescribed a regimen of antibiotics and steroids, requiring her to perform daily nasal irrigation to manage the severe discomfort. Lifestyle Contrast: Amid her health struggles, Cordero recently shared a glimpse of her 20-million-dollar Tai Po home featuring a sprawling, four-plot organic farm.

The Physical Toll on Stage and Screen

Longevity in the entertainment industry often demands an uncompromising work ethic, but the human body eventually draws a hard line. For Maria Cordero, that threshold arrived when chronic sinus issues began severely impacting her vocal cords. Post-nasal drip triggered persistent throat inflammation, transforming her work into an uphill battle. Cordero pushed through her ailments, taking the stage while heavily medicated on steroids despite a raw, raspy voice.

Cordero’s recent medical consultation yielded a strict mandate to step back from the spotlight, prioritizing heavy antibiotic and steroid treatments over public appearances. Managing the condition now requires daily maintenance with a nasal irrigation machine, a stark reminder of the rigorous physical upkeep demanded behind the scenes of an entertainment career.

Weighing Health Realities Against Public Persona

Entertainment figures navigate a delicate balance between public engagement and private health crises. While mainstream media often focuses on the glossy side of celebrity real estate—such as Cordero’s recent social media spotlight on her expansive Tai Po property featuring distinct agricultural plots for winter radishes and greens—the day-to-day reality can shift instantly. According to statements shared directly by the artist, the ongoing struggle has made daily life “very difficult,” forcing a sudden halt to her schedule just as she was planning new crop rotations for the upcoming lunar new year.

Below is a quick look at how Cordero’s current situation contrasts her public domestic life with her medical realities:

Aspect Public Engagement Medical Reality Activity Farming and showcasing her Tai Po home’s organic plots. Strict medical hiatus requiring complete rest from performing. Treatment Planning winter crop sowing for vegetables like carrots and radishes. Prescribed a strict regimen of oral antibiotics, steroids, and daily nasal irrigation. Work Ethic Historically performed through illness, including singing while on steroids. Forced to acknowledge that the severe condition makes daily functioning “very difficult.”

Navigating the Road Ahead

The transition from a relentless stage schedule to forced domestic recuperation highlights the unpredictable nature of career longevity in showbiz. While fans eagerly watch for updates on her recovery and hope to see her return to both the stage and her Tai Po garden plots, the immediate priority remains clinical. What are your thoughts on how veteran artists balance intense performance demands with long-term health? Sound off in the comments below.