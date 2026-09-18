Brain-eating amoeba map shows which states have the most cases

A North Carolina teen died from a rare brain-eating amoeba infection on August 31, after state investigators identified an outdoor water feature at a Durham nonprofit as the likely source of exposure. Health officials report the disease remains extremely rare, with only 180 U.S. cases recorded since 1937.

Investigation Points to Durham Water Feature After Teen’s Fatal Infection

State health investigators have identified an outdoor water feature at the Durham nonprofit El Futuro as the most likely source of a fatal primary amebic meningoencephalitis infection that claimed the life of a teenager in late August. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that while investigators could not conclusively determine the exact location of exposure, laboratory, environmental, and epidemiological findings point directly to the clinic’s green space.

The teen visited the Chapel Hill Road facility on August 13, where investigators believe he splashed water on his face in the outdoor area. He developed severe headaches over the next two days, leading to emergency room admissions on August 21 and August 22. Public health officials were notified of a suspected Naegleria fowleri case on August 23, and the teen died on August 31.

State inspectors examined the manmade creek, pump system, and several fountains at the nonprofit in late August, discovering organic material and algal growth around the pump system. Testing subsequently detected non-viable Naegleria fowleri DNA in the water from the fountain’s storage tank, prompting confirmation testing through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While this investigation does not allow us to conclusively determine the location of exposure, the epidemiologic, laboratory, and environmental findings suggest that the El Futuro water feature was the most likely source,

NCDHHS report

Durham County public health officials ordered the water feature closed on August 28. Orange traffic cones and warning signs now mark the green space, which local residents note is frequently visited by children and families in the neighborhood. El Futuro released a statement confirming full cooperation with public health investigators and expressing profound sorrow for the family’s loss.

8-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Dies From Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba After Lake Swim

U.S. Case Distribution and the Rarity of Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis

Primary amebic meningoencephalitis, caused by the microscopic, single-celled organism Naegleria fowleri, is exceptionally rare but almost universally fatal. The amoeba thrives naturally in warm freshwater environments such as lakes, ponds, and rivers, as well as in soil. Infection occurs when contaminated water travels up the nose and into the nasal passages; swallowing the water does not transmit the disease.

Photo: WTVC

Historical data from public health agencies illustrate the geographic distribution and extreme rarity of the infections across the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a total of 180 PAM cases with known exposure locations were documented nationwide between 1937 and 2025. State-level tracking highlights where infections concentrate.

State Recorded Cases (1937–2025) Texas 40 Florida 37

Following Texas and Florida, Virginia and California record the next highest totals of historical infections. While warmer southern climates record the highest concentrations of the disease, northern states experience occasional cases. On a state level, North Carolina health authorities tracking local data noted 167 U.S. cases reported between 1962 and 2024.

Public Health Guidance and Safety Recommendations for Warm-Water Activities

Medical professionals emphasize that while the amoeba poses a severe risk, individual infections remain statistically uncommon, typically infecting fewer than 10 people nationwide each year. Symptoms generally manifest one to 12 days following exposure, starting with severe headaches, fever, nausea, and vomiting before advancing rapidly to seizures, stiff neck, and coma.

Photo: WRAL

Baltimore to Create Department of Neighborhood Safety for Nonviolent 911 Calls

Wear nose clips or manually hold the nose shut before diving or jumping into warm freshwater lakes, ponds, or rivers.

Avoid digging in shallow water where the amoeba is more likely to live.

Keep the head entirely above water in hot springs.

Use exclusively distilled water when performing nasal rinses.

Durham County Public Health Director Dr. Rodney Jenkins underscored the swift compliance of the organization and the ongoing support provided to the community. State public health veterinarian Dr. Carl Williams noted that any water entering nasal passages can be a potential risk, reinforcing the value of protective nose clips during water activities.