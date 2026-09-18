Is Chorizo Bad? Dr. Jean-Michel Cohen’s Verdict on the Sausage

Chorizo is a calorie-dense, high-fat, and salty fermented sausage that, according to Dr. Jean-Michel Cohen, belongs strictly to the category of foods for very occasional consumption. While its distinctive flavor and vibrant color stem from generous amounts of paprika and microbial fermentation, public health guidelines advise limiting all sausages to 150 grams per week.

Dr. Jean-Michel Cohen recently addressed the place of chorizo in a balanced diet via his Instagram account, unpacking its unique manufacturing process, nutritional breakdown, and the broader public health context surrounding processed meats.

Decoding the Ingredients: Paprika, Fermentation, and Lipid Profiles

Chorizo occupies a unique space within gastronomy. It is instantly recognizable, highly aromatic, and frequently integrated into tapas, appetizers, pizzas, and stewed dishes. In his video breakdown, Dr. Jean-Michel Cohen emphasizes that its hallmark sensory profile is largely driven by generously applied paprika, which provides both coloration and a spicy gustatory sensation.

Beyond the spices, chorizo belongs to the dry sausage family and undergoes a microbial fermentation process. During this phase, microorganisms transform specific sugars present in the recipe, contributing directly to the taste and natural preservation of the meat. However, manufacturing techniques vary widely across the food industry, meaning not all commercial chorizos share identical biochemical compositions.

This potent combination of heavy seasoning, fatty texture, and festive utility makes the food exceptionally palatable. Yet, Dr. Cohen cautions that this high gustatory appeal should never overshadow its nutritional reality. The inclusion of paprika adds character, but it does not alter the underlying macronutrient profile or reduce the sodium load compared to standard processed charcuterie.