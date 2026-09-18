NEC Says Practical Quantum Computers Are Over a Decade Away

The Pivot Away From Hardware Realization

The decision marks a sharp strategic reversal for the firm. Just three years prior, corporate leadership was actively trumpeting major breakthroughs in its quantum research roadmap and promising accelerated capital allocation toward building scalable hardware.

NEC sources confirmed to The Mainichi that scaling these architectures to a commercially viable state requires at least another decade of sustained engineering.

Monetization Realities and Regional Capital Deficits

Hardware fabrication costs are colliding with harsh market realities. While corporations across the globe chase the bleeding edge—with firms like IBM and Nvidia pouring resources into hybrid computing workflows, and academic pioneers taking home Nobel honors—NEC has determined that immediate monetization is mathematically improbable.

Photo: quantumnews.in

Compounding these fiscal pressures is a broader national funding disparity. Japan’s total projected commitment to quantum technology sits at approximately 10 trillion yen (roughly $65.3 billion USD) through 2040. When juxtaposed against the aggressive multi-billion-dollar state subsidies injected by the United States and China, domestic Japanese tech firms face an uphill battle to maintain parity.

Consequently, NEC is culling its direct hardware manufacturing efforts. Rivals such as Fujitsu and Hitachi have pushed ahead with distinct architectural milestones, leaving NEC lagging behind domestic competitors in recent deployments. However, backing away from physical qubit construction does not mean a total exit from the space. The company intends to maintain its footprint in exploratory quantum research, focusing on theoretical physics and software-side applications rather than heavy cleanroom fabrication.

The 30-Second Verdict for Enterprise IT

Do not expect production-ready enterprise quantum infrastructure anytime soon. While quantum annealing and simulation primitives continue to advance in specialized academic labs, general-purpose commercial fault tolerance is locked behind a ten-year horizon.