Only One McLaren 750S Le Mans Arrives in Brazil

Part of a strictly limited global production run of 50 units, this rare spec is one of just two allocated to all of Latin America, celebrating the 30th anniversary of McLaren’s historic 1995 victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Engineering Heritage and the 1995 Endurance Milestone

Thirty years ago, on June 18, 1995, the iconic McLaren F1 GTR number 59 crossed the finish line first at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France. Piloted by J.J. With three other F1 GTRs finishing inside the top five, the triumph cemented the British manufacturer’s place in automotive history. It also earned the brand a coveted spot among the elite holders of motorsport’s Triple Crown, which includes wins at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix and the Indianapolis 500.

The newly arrived Brazilian unit directly channels this motorsport lineage.

Aero Enhancements and MSO Customization Details

While standard variants of the supercar emphasize lightweight agility—the base 750S tips the scales at 1,389 kg, making it 30 kg lighter than the preceding 720S—this commemorative edition introduces functional aerodynamic hardware.

Photo: carros.ig.com.br

This kit increases total downforce by 10% compared to the standard model, utilizing an active rear wing elevated in exposed carbon fiber, an enlarged front splitter, and customized bumper aletas. Other exterior hallmarks include:

A functional roof scoop designed to optimize engine air intake, echoing the classic F1 LM silhouette.

Exclusive five-spoke LM wheels equipped with center locks finished in blue and red.

Special F1 Gold brake calipers accented with a red McLaren logo.

Natural titanium exhaust finishers paired with historic Le Mans Grey body paint.

Inside the cabin, the specification continues with Carbon Black Alcantara, Softgrain leather, and McLaren Orange accents. Embroidered Le Mans branding adorns the headrests and floor mats, while a dedicated serial plaque and a carbon-fiber-trimmed cup holder mark out the cockpit’s unique build status.

Powertrain Specifications and Track Dynamics

Underneath the carbon-fiber Monocage II chassis, the mechanical architecture remains identical to the standard production vehicle. The mid-mounted 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine (internal designation M840T) generates 750 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. Working alongside the Proactive Chassis Control III adaptive suspension system, the setup focuses entirely on maximizing high-speed track stability through aerodynamics rather than altering raw engine output.

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By bringing this ultra-exclusive build to São Paulo, McLaren connects its modern supercar lineup directly with its historic endurance racing pedigree, offering a singular collector’s item to the South American market.