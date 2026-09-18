Nico Collins one of four Texans players ruled out for Week 2

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been ruled out for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a Grade 1 hamstring strain. Collins suffered the setback during practice on Wednesday and missed subsequent workouts, leaving the team thin at wideout ahead of a critical Week 2 contest.

The Houston Texans face a daunting challenge ahead of their Week 2 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Reliant Stadium. Beyond the immediate task of slowing down an explosive Cincinnati offense, head coach DeMeco Ryans’ squad must navigate a depleted roster after officially ruling out four key players for the contest.

The most significant blow to the offense is the absence of star wide receiver Nico Collins. Alongside Collins, the team will be without starting guard Ed Ingram, edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney, and linebacker Jake Hummel.

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Collins sustained the injury during practice on Wednesday and did not participate on Thursday or Friday. According to KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson, the pass-catcher was diagnosed with a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

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In the season-opening defeat to the Buffalo Bills, Collins led the team with seven catches for 75 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a 7-yard rushing attempt.

Collins previously missed five games during the 2024 season due to a hamstring strain, and his 2025 campaign was similarly disrupted when a concussion cut his year short after 15 appearances.

Texans’ Nico Collins’ Status In Jeopardy For Week 2 Due To Hamstring Injury

Rebuilding the Wide Receiver Rotation Without Collins and Higgins

Houston also lost second-year receiver Jayden Higgins to a torn ACL during training camp last month, while Tank Dell remains on injured reserve as he continues his recovery from a severe knee injury that cut his 2024 campaign short and cost him the entire 2025 season.

With Collins sidelined, quarterback C.J. Stroud will look to a remaining corps of wideouts that includes Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel, and Jared Wayne. Offensive coordinator Nick Caley expressed confidence in the depth of the unit despite the sudden roster shuffling.

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Boutte, acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots later this summer, logged one catch for 21 yards while playing on 30 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1. Stroud noted that he and Boutte are still building chemistry on the field.

“He knows how to get open,” Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said of Boutte. “I know we didn’t connect on a couple of them, but we’re still building that chemistry. He knows how to get open and play fast.”

Expanding Roles for Noel and the Receiving Corps

Noel brought down two passes for 53 yards against Buffalo while running just 15 routes, and wrapped his rookie season with 26 receptions, 292 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns.

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Xavier Hutchinson, who’s in his fourth season, finished third in targets (6) and third in receptions (3) last week, finishing with 32 yards as a security blanket for Stroud in times of duress. Collins typically accounts for more than one-fourth of Houston’s targets, so his absence could also push some volume toward the team’s RBs and TEs, including running back David Montgomery both in the pass and run game.

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“They love football and they bring energy to the table,” Caley said. “I love what they bring to our receiver room and our offense. I have a lot of confidence in them.”

Defensive Pressures and Cincinnati’s Matchup

The offensive adjustments must click immediately against a high-powered Cincinnati team that is loaded at the wideout spot. Houston’s vaunted defense struggled to contain Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, allowing 36 points, and the unit now turns its focus toward limiting the production of Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins.

Nico Collins Injury Update: Texans WR Uncertain for Week 2 vs. Bengals After Hamstring Issue

With Clowney ruled out due to a knee injury, Ingram listed as limited with a groin injury before missing Friday, and Hummel out with a groin injury, the Texans will have to face Cincinnati at Reliant Stadium at 1 p.m. ET without several key contributors. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand/wrist) and linebacker Wade Woodaz (thumb) were both full participants on Friday and are expected to play.