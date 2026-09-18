FCC Proposes Satellite Connectivity for Unlicensed Devices

The Federal Communications Commission has opened a proceeding proposing to expand direct-to-device satellite connectivity by utilizing heavily populated unlicensed frequency bands. Brendan Carr highlighted the potential to meet growing capacity needs, with initial comments due by November 9, 2026, and reply comments due by December 7.

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission has taken a significant step toward reshaping mobile connectivity by proposing a regulatory pathway that would allow unlicensed wireless devices to communicate directly with satellites. The notice of proposed rulemaking, titled Unleashing Unlicensed Spectrum for Direct-to-Device, aims to explore how more than 200 megahertz of spectrum traditionally reserved for consumer and industrial technology can support satellite uplinks and downlinks without disrupting existing services.

The initiative arrives as the American space economy experiences a wave of capital investment. The agency highlighted that more than $40 billion has flowed into the domestic direct-to-device market since the implementation of the Supplemental Coverage from Space framework. Major industry transactions underscore the high stakes involved in expanding satellite-to-phone connectivity, creating an urgent need for regulatory clarity around spectrum access.

Proposed Uplink Allocations in the 2.4 GHz and 5.8 GHz Bands

Under the proposed rulemaking, the agency targets the heavily used 2400–2483.5 MHz and 5725–5850 MHz bands for mobile-satellite service Earth-to-space transmissions. These frequencies are currently home to a vast ecosystem of Part 15 devices, which operate without individual licenses while adhering to strict power limitations. By amending the U.S. Table of Frequency Allocations, the proceeding proposes letting these frequencies be used on an unprotected, non-interference basis subject to Part 25 rules.

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This technical approach leverages the fact that Part 15 hardware often operates at comparatively high power levels, making direct satellite communication technically feasible. Adopting these changes could eliminate the requirement for operators to seek case-specific waivers, streamlining the route to orbit for aspiring network operators. For Earth-to-space operations, the agency proposes retaining existing Part 15 technical requirements while opening the floor for public comment on whether those thresholds are commercially adequate for space-bound signals.

Reconciling Part 15 and Part 25 Regulatory Frameworks

A central hurdle for regulators involves bridging two entirely different licensing philosophies. While Part 15 governs unlicensed consumer gadgets, communication with an orbiting spacecraft typically classifies a device as an earth station requiring formal authorization under Part 25. To resolve this friction, the Commission seeks comment on a license by rule approach.

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Under this potential model, a Part 15-certified device would automatically receive earth station authorization the moment it communicates with an approved satellite, sparing consumers and device owners from filing individual Part 25 paperwork. Alternatively, the agency is weighing blanket or streamlined authorizations. Meanwhile, satellite operators themselves would likely continue navigating conventional Part 25 licensing structures, potentially through modifications to their existing authorizations.

Billion-Dollar Market Transactions and Unresolved Downlink Complexities

The regulatory push coincides with financial consolidation across the satellite and wireless sectors.

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SpaceX acquired 65 megahertz of direct-to-device spectrum from EchoStar in 2025 for $19.6 billion.

AST SpaceMobile announced a $550 million agreement to utilize L-band spectrum currently leased to Ligado.

Amazon and Rocket Lab announced separate acquisitions valued at nearly $20 billion combined to purchase Globalstar and Iridium alongside their spectrum holdings.

Despite this financial momentum, space-to-Earth transmissions remain far more contentious. The agency is less definitive regarding downlinks in the 5725–5850 MHz U-NII-3 band, opting to seek industry input on power limits, aggregate emissions, and geographic restrictions rather than proposing immediate rules. The core anxiety centers on whether satellite downlinks can maintain the continued operational utility of millions of terrestrial devices without triggering harmful interference.

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Brendan Carr noted that combining fast-growing satellite constellations with the nation’s massive footprint of Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Internet of Things hardware could transform connectivity in remote areas. Whether delicate consumer electronics can safely double as space transceivers without degrading everyday wireless performance depends entirely on the technical record compiled before the filing window closes.