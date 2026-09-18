Horse Racing Returns to Belmont Park After $550M Overhaul

Horse racing has officially returned to Belmont Park in New York, following a three-year hiatus for a $550 million modernization project. According to the Associated Press, the historic venue welcomed a sellout crowd of 6,000 fans on Friday, as racing resumed on the newly overhauled track.

Fantasy & Market Impact Calendar Shifts: With the Breeders’ Cup returning to New York next fall and the Belmont Stakes scheduled for June 5, bettors must factor the modern configuration and track dimensions into early ante-post projections.

A Modern Facelift for a Triple Crown Staple

The transformation replaces the 1968-era brick grandstand with a futuristic, white architectural layout on the border of Queens and Long Island. New York Governor Kathy Hochul presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the expanded paddock area, declaring that the venue places New York racing in a league of its own. While construction on the upper levels continues ahead of a full spring reveal for the Wood Memorial, the first two floors are fully operational for racegoers.

But the real evaluation happened on the dirt and turf. Jockey Antonio Fresu piloted the filly Lisa Joy to victory in the first race back at the track since July 9, 2023. Fresu praised the racing surface afterward, calling it one of the best turf courses he had ever ridden on. Hall of Fame trainer Shug McGaughey also made an immediate impact, capturing victories in the first two races of the card.

Infrastructure and Championship Stakes

The massive capital expenditure was designed not just to update facilities, but to reclaim marquee racing events. New York Racing Association President and CEO David O’Rourke spearheaded the operations over a frantic final two weeks to ensure the facility met elite global standards. Those efforts paid off immediately, attracting top-tier industry validation.

Dora Delgado, executive vice president and chief racing officer for the Breeders’ Cup, compared the modernized Belmont Park to England’s Ascot Racecourse. The venue is slated to host the Breeders’ Cup world championship weekend next fall, marking the event’s return to New York for the first time since 2005. Meanwhile, the historic Belmont Stakes will return to its home track on June 5 following a three-year run at Saratoga.

Belmont Park Redevelopment Key Metrics Project Metric Details Total Cost $550 Million Hiatus Period Three years Opening Day Attendance 6,000 (Sellout) Upcoming Triple Crown Return June 5 (Belmont Stakes)

Looking Ahead to the Spring Slate

While the opening weekend showcased the lower levels and paddock areas, the New York Racing Association faces a tight timeline to finalize the remaining construction phases. The third, fourth, and fifth floors are targeted for completion by early April, timed precisely for the Wood Memorial prep race. As O’Rourke noted regarding the phased rollout, the core infrastructure is established, and the upcoming months will focus on fleshing out the remaining amenity spaces for the full spring crowd.

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