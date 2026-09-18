Rhasidat Adeleke Finishes Season with Fourth Place at London Athlos Meet

Rhasidat Adeleke Finishes 2026 Track Campaign With Fourth Place at London Athlos Meet

Irish sprinting star Rhasidat Adeleke closed out her competitive 2026 track season by securing a fourth-place finish in the women’s 200m at the lucrative, all-women Athlos meeting held at the StoneX Stadium in north London. Competing in a high-stakes, invitation-only event boasting a substantial prize purse, Adeleke capped off a year highlighted by her European Championship silver medal.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Chasing Elite Fields at the StoneX Stadium

The StoneX Stadium transformed into a high-octane showcase for women’s athletics as Alexis Ohanian’s first European Athlos meeting delivered on its promise of premium competition and financial backing. Entries across the six core disciplines were strictly invitation-only, featuring six athletes per event. For Adeleke, the assignment was a stern test over 200 metres against a world-class lineup that included Olympic champion Gabby Thomas.

Coming off a demanding schedule that included a national record-breaking run of 22.28 seconds to claim silver at the European Championships in Birmingham, and a recent outing at the Ultimate Championship in Budapest where she clocked 22.81 seconds, Adeleke fought hard against fatigue. The Dublin native crossed the line in fourth, extracting valuable race data against top-tier global competition before shutting down her spikes for the winter.

High-Stakes Payouts and the Commercial Vision Behind Athlos

Beyond the immediate race results, the Athlos series represents a shift in track and field economics. Ohanian’s venture injected capital into the sport, offering $65,000 for first place, $35,000 for second, $20,000 for third, scaling down to $6,000 for sixth position. Here is what the analytics missed regarding the series’ scaling strategy: while an initial New York leg scheduled for October 2nd was scrapped after athlete feedback regarding late-season burnout, the European launch proved that high-paying, standalone invitationals can capture mainstream broadcast audiences via platforms like YouTube.

“We know we’re entering into something really ambitious,” Ohanian noted regarding the long-term viability of building a dedicated commercial league around athletics.

Athlete Event Key 2026 Benchmark Athlos London Result Rhasidat Adeleke 200m Silver, European Championships (22.28s) 4th Place Sophie O’Sullivan 800m PB 1:58.60 (Brescia) Participant Keely Hodgkinson 800m Olympic Champion Featured Field Gabby Thomas 200m Olympic Champion Featured Field

Sophie O’Sullivan Tests the Limits in London

While Adeleke handled sprinting duties, compatriot Sophie O’Sullivan took on a stacked 800m field featuring Britain’s Olympic champion Keely Hodgkinson. O’Sullivan arrived in north London riding a wave of stellar form, having broken the two-minute barrier in her preceding three outings over the distance. Her personal best of 1:58.60, set in Brescia, Italy, placed her within striking distance of Ciara Mageean’s Irish record.

Photo: irishtimes.com

O’Sullivan’s invitation to London marked a notable pivot. She was originally slated for the World Athletics Road Racing Championships in Copenhagen before opting for the lucrative, track-specific environment at StoneX Stadium. According to reports from The Irish Times, the Irish contingent at the road championships instead saw Laura Nicholson called up for the mile, leaving O’Sullivan free to test her tactical pacing against elite global middle-distance talent.

Strategic Takeaways as the 2026 Campaign Closes

With the 2026 track calendar officially drawing to a close, both Adeleke and O’Sullivan exit the season with elevated profiles and reinforced positioning among the world’s elite.

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