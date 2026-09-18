US, Denmark, and Greenland Reach Permanent Security Agreement

Following months of high-stakes diplomacy, the United States, Denmark, and Greenland have reached a permanent security agreement giving Washington permanent control over defense needs on the island. The deal, announced by Donald Trump and confirmed by Danish and Greenlandic leaders, is slated for signature next week in connection with the United Nations General Assembly.

The geopolitical tug-of-war over the island has reached a definitive turning point. President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that an agreement regarding Greenlandic security had been successfully secured.

Permanent Security Control and the Infinite Life Treaty

According to the announcements shared across multiple European and American outlets, the pact establishes permanent American oversight of security infrastructure on the Arctic territory. Donald Trump described the arrangement as a historic milestone that addresses strategic ambition.

I am pleased to announce that the United States has entered into an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that gives the United States permanent control over security and all other needs on Greenland. Donald Trump, U.S. President, via Aftonbladet

Trump emphasized the permanence of the accord, noting that it represents an agreement with infinite life with no end. Under the terms detailed by the administration, the U.S. intends to immediately begin developing a major military presence on suitable tracts of land across the territory.

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Beyond traditional base access, the framework introduces stringent restrictions on foreign influence. The pact grants the United States veto authority over the military presence of any other nation on the island. Furthermore, insiders speaking to Reuters indicated that the discussions focused on limiting China’s presence and influence on the island and integrating the territory into the planned Golden Dome missile defense architecture.

Photo: efn.se

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Under the security parameters, no geopolitical rival to the United States will be permitted to establish military installations, maintain military presence, or execute sensitive economic investments without express written authorization from Washington. This effectively codifies a protective perimeter around the strategic Arctic landmass, an objective Donald Trump has pursued, noting that for more than a century presidents have known the strategic importance of Greenland but none had been able to do anything about it.

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Copenhagen and Nuuk Confirm Next Week’s Signing at the United Nations

While the announcements from Washington carried sweeping language about control, officials in Copenhagen and Nuuk framed the treaty as a balanced measure that preserves local sovereignty. The Danish government released a statement confirming that the three governments expect to formalize the pact during the upcoming meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

Photo: Aftonbladet

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that the text respects the constitutional integrity of the kingdom while simultaneously addressing modern defense demands in the North Atlantic.

I am glad that there is a prospect of a good agreement for Greenland, the Kingdom of Denmark, and the USA. An agreement that strengthens our common security in the Arctic and the North Atlantic area and thus is also good for NATO and Europe. And an agreement which at the same time recognizes the kingdom’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the Greenlandic people’s right to self-determination. Mette Frederiksen, Prime Minister of Denmark, via Aftonbladet

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Greenlandic leadership echoed these sentiments. Jens-Frederik Nielsen noted that the diplomatic compromise safeguards local interests and ensures the territory maintains its voice within international frameworks.

Parliamentary Review and the Road Ahead

The path from a social media announcement to operational reality still requires formal legislative hurdles. Once the signatures are dry, the text must clear necessary parliamentary processes before it officially enters into force.

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This follows an intense period of bilateral friction that began at the start of the year, when delegations met at the White House following earlier threats and proposals regarding the purchase of the island. With the creation of a high-level working group led by figures such as Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry serving as special envoy, the parties managed to pivot from open conflict to a structured security framework.