Apple Accepts Samsung Memory Price Hike, Hinting at 2027 iPhone Price Increase

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has agreed to a pricing restructure with Samsung for 2027 component procurement, accepting increases for both DRAM and NAND flash memory. Driven by intense artificial intelligence infrastructure demand that has tightened global semiconductor supply chains, this agreement sets the stage for potential consumer price increases on future iPhone lineups.

The Bottom Line Component Cost Inflation: Apple will pay roughly 33% more for LPDDR5X memory and 27% more for NAND flash starting in Q1 2027 compared to Q3 2026 rates. The AI Bottleneck: Demand from AI data centers continues to absorb global storage capacity, with capacity expansions unlikely to stabilize markets before late 2027 or 2028. Retail Impact: With recent regional hikes on the iPhone 18 Pro, it is estimated that incoming component expenses may trigger broader device pricing adjustments in 2027.

Decoding the Samsung Pricing Structure for 2027

Global supply chain agreements are shifting as component manufacturers leverage tight inventories. According to reports drawing on DigiTimes data via GSMArena and MacRumors, Apple has locked in procurement terms with Samsung for the first quarter of 2027, making it the first major smartphone manufacturer to finalize 2027 memory prices and production plans.

Here is the math. Under the new agreement, Apple will purchase LPDDR5X memory at approximately 2 美元 / Gb, up from the 1.5 美元 / Gb rate in the third quarter of 2026. Simultaneously, NAND flash memory pricing will climb from 0.26 美元 / Gb to roughly 0.33 美元 / Gb. That represents a 33% jump for dynamic random-access memory and a 27% increase for flash storage, placing overall material cost inflation in a 30% to 40% band.

To understand the scale of this shift, consider how the unit economics compare across procurement cycles:

Component Type Q3 2026 Price (per Gb) Q1 2027 Agreed Price (per Gb) Estimated Price Increase LPDDR5X DRAM $1.50 $2.00 33% NAND Flash Memory $0.26 $0.33 27%

The Macroeconomic Force Driving Silicon Scarcity

The primary driver behind these soaring component costs is the buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to projections from J.P. Morgan Global Research, procurement by cloud service providers and AI data centers drove cumulative DRAM price increases exceeding 400% between early 2024 and the end of 2026. Reinforcing this assessment, South Korea-based KB Securities estimates that memory chips will claim 57% of total AI infrastructure investment by 2027, a climb from 14% in 2025.

Because fab expansions require lead times, industry analysts project that commercial memory supply constraints will persist well into late 2027 or 2028.

Retail Price Pressures and the End of Traditional Discounting

These upstream cost pressures are reshaping retail pricing strategies across major consumer electronics markets. Following its September 10 autumn launch event, Apple adjusted pricing on its flagship hardware, raising the starting price for the mainland China version of the iPhone 18 Pro by 1,000 yuan to 9,999 yuan. Older configurations, including the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 series, experienced upward revisions of up to 2,300 yuan, upending the traditional tech industry convention where older models drop in price upon the release of newer hardware.

Regional variations reflect similar cost-pass-through mechanics. In Hong Kong, introductory pricing for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max ticked upward by HK$1,100 and HK$1,300 respectively, representing an approximate 10% upward adjustment.

With Samsung enforcing higher baseline rates for memory components entering 2027, it is estimated that the iPhone may need to adjust pricing again in 2027 to digest rising material costs.