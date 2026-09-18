Goldman Sachs Maintains Bullish Gold Outlook Despite Fed Rate Hike Expectations

Goldman Sachs has reduced its year-end gold price target to $4,650 per ounce, down from $4,900, following a U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision. Analysts Lena Thomas and Dan Struiven note that tighter monetary policy will slow near-term price gains, though structural central bank buying underpins a long-term target of $5,400 by late 2027.

The Bottom Line The Adjustment: Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) cut its fair-value estimate for gold by 500 dollars to $4,650 per ounce for the end of the year, while maintaining a structural target of $5,400 for late 2027.

cut its fair-value estimate for gold by 500 dollars to $4,650 per ounce for the end of the year, while maintaining a structural target of $5,400 for late 2027. The Catalyst: The revision follows a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve under new leadership, which has pushed back anticipated rate cuts and increased near-term pressure on exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand.

The revision follows a hawkish shift from the Federal Reserve under new leadership, which has pushed back anticipated rate cuts and increased near-term pressure on exchange-traded fund (ETF) demand. The Support: Central bank purchasing remains strong, averaging roughly 91 tonnes monthly according to bank notes, offsetting macroeconomic headwinds and protecting the structural bull case.

Decoding the Goldman Sachs Gold Revision

Markets entered a new phase of monetary adjustment after the Federal Reserve held rates steady while signaling a surprisingly hawkish posture for the remainder of the year. According to a research note authored by Lena Thomas and Dan Struiven, the adjustment in gold forecasts reflects a recalibration of expected macroeconomic tightening rather than a structural breakdown of the precious metal’s bull case.

Here is the math. Goldman Sachs reduced its fair-value estimate for the end of the year to $4,650.00 per ounce, down from the previous projection of $4,900.00. Yet, the bank’s baseline model still points to a gradual ascent toward $5,400.00 by the close of 2027. But the balance sheet tells a different story regarding the near-term velocity of that climb.

The revised timeline stems from a shift in rate-cut expectations. Economists at Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) now project the central bank will delay subsequent easing cycles, with reductions shifted further down the calendar between late 2027 and early 2028. Consequently, near-term inflows into physical exchange-traded funds (ETFs) face headwinds as higher yields increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Central Bank Accumulation Counters Fed Tightening

Despite the hawkish policy stance from Washington, institutional demand from the official sector continues to provide a formidable price floor. Central banks globally are maintaining an aggressive acquisition pace, purchasing roughly 91 tonnes per month—vastly outstripping the pre-2022 monthly average of 17 tonnes.

This structural buying accounts for nearly the entirety of the 23% appreciation penciled into the firm’s multi-year models. As noted in the bank’s analysis, official sector accumulation acts as a primary buffer against tighter monetary conditions, absorbing the downward pressure generated by shifting Treasury yields and stronger energy prices.

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Metric Previous Estimate Revised Estimate Context / Driver Year-End Gold Fair Value $4,900.00 / oz $4,650.00 / oz Adjusted down due to delayed Fed rate cuts. Long-Term Target (2027) $5,400.00 / oz $5,400.00 / oz Maintained; supported by structural central bank buying. Central Bank Purchases ~91 tonnes / month ~91 tonnes / month Significantly above the pre-2022 average of 17 tonnes. Bearish Scenario Target N/A $4,400.00 / oz Projected if the Fed executes additional rate hikes.

The divergence between tactical caution and structural optimism highlights the balancing act facing commodities traders. “We expect the impact of tighter monetary policy to manifest primarily as a slower near-term climb rather than a lower terminal price for gold,” Thomas explained in the advisory note.

Macroeconomic Risks and Downside Scenarios

The updated framework also accounts for potential tail risks, specifically regarding inflation persistence and the policy path under newly appointed leadership at the central bank. With energy prices elevated due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, the probability of a more aggressive monetary stance remains non-trivial.

In a downside scenario where policymakers feel compelled to implement actual rate hikes rather than simply pausing, Goldman Sachs warns that the asset could drift toward $4,400.00 per ounce by year-end. Under such conditions, macro hedging demand could experience a more sustained contraction as borrowing costs rise across broader debt markets.

Conversely, upside risks remain firmly in play. Should macroeconomic and fiscal uncertainty escalate, demand for gold options as a geopolitical and policy hedge could drive prices higher than the baseline forecast, albeit with heightened two-way volatility.

Strategic Takeaways for Institutional Portfolios

For institutional allocators, the tactical downgrade serves as a reminder to monitor liquidity flows and central bank reserve reports closely. While the entry point for tactical allocations has shifted, the fundamental thesis regarding sovereign debt accumulation remains intact.

جولدمان ساكس يخفض توقعات سعر الذهب إلى 4900 دولار للأونصة بنهاية 2026

As markets adjust to a higher-for-longer rate environment, the ability of precious metals to withstand aggressive monetary tightening underscores their role in portfolio construction. Investors must weigh near-term ETF outflows against the unyielding demand from official vaults across emerging markets.