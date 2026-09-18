Bitcoin Surges Past $80,000 to Reach Multi-Month High Amid US Regulatory Shifts

Bitcoin (BTC) climbed to US$ 80.650, registering a 5,5% gain over 24 hours and hitting its strongest valuation since May, according to market data from Friday (18). The rally advanced independently of traditional equities on Wall Street, catalyzed by sudden regulatory adjustments from U.S. derivatives and securities watchdogs alongside advancing legislative frameworks for strategic reserves.

The Bottom Line Price Action: Bitcoin reclaimed the US$ 80.000 threshold for the first time since May, posting a 5,5% intraday gain to trade at US$ 80.650, while altcoins including Solana ( SOL ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) gained between 4,8% and 10%.

Bitcoin reclaimed the US$ 80.000 threshold for the first time since May, posting a 5,5% intraday gain to trade at US$ 80.650, while altcoins including Solana ( ) and Ethereum ( ) gained between 4,8% and 10%. Regulatory Catalyst: The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC ) and Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) issued temporary operational relief for software providers and tokenized assets, softening the blow of the stalled CLARITY Act.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( ) and Securities and Exchange Commission ( ) issued temporary operational relief for software providers and tokenized assets, softening the blow of the stalled CLARITY Act. Legislative Momentum: The House Financial Services Committee advanced the American Reserve Modernization Act by a 28-21 vote, pushing toward federal integration of a strategic Bitcoin reserve.

Regulatory Shifts Override Legislative Stalls

The market recovery materialized despite a turbulent week defined by tightening monetary policy in the United States and the legislative failure of the widely anticipated CLARITY Act. Rather than succumbing to macro headwinds, digital asset markets found immediate support in executive branch adjustments.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) submitted a formal proposal to the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), concurrently publishing a rule allowing select software providers to connect users to regulated derivatives markets without registering as traditional brokers. This temporary carve-out remains active until the agency issues comprehensive final guidance. The move directly follows the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) decision to temporarily exempt tokenized U.S. equities platforms from strict national securities exchange registration mandates.

Following a vote on the measures, CFTC president Mike Selig confirmed via social media that the regulatory body stands prepared to implement its framework. Both the SEC and the CFTC have committed to coordinated oversight within their existing statutory authority.

According to Pedro Fontes, research analyst at Mercado Bitcoin, the market absorbed the loss of the structural durability the CLARITY Act aimed to provide by capitalizing on rapid regulatory flexibility from the SEC and renewed political backing for strategic reserves. This institutional agenda, coupled with a localized capitulation phase where short-term holders flushed positions near the US$ 75.000 floor, cleared out weak hands and paved the way for renewed upside momentum.

Capital Flows and Market-Wide Participation

The upward price movement proved broad-based across major digital assets. Ethereum (ETH) appreciated 4,8% over a 24-hour window to change hands at US$ 2.577. Meanwhile, XRP advanced 7,2%, Solana (SOL) jumped 10%, and Hyperliquid (HYPE) outperformed peers with a 12,3% gain. Total market capitalization for Bitcoin alone settled at approximately US$ 1,62 trilhão.

Photo: jornalbitcoin.com.br

This rebound aligns with broader institutional accumulation patterns observed across exchange-traded products. According to reporting from CoinDesk, shifts in U.S. Treasury policies incentivized buyers to return to digital assets, fueling a 38% recovery following the June drawdown and invigorating spot ETF inflows.

Digital Asset Performance Snapshot Asset Ticker 24-Hour Change (%) Current Price (USD) Bitcoin BTC +5,5% US$ 80.650 Ethereum ETH +4,8% US$ 2.577 Solana SOL +10% Not Reported XRP XRP +7,2% Not Reported

Legislative Push for a Strategic Reserve

Beyond administrative rule changes, fiscal policymakers in Washington advanced structural proposals regarding federal asset allocation. The House Financial Services Committee voted 28 to 21 to advance the American Reserve Modernization Act. The legislation aims to codify a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve into federal policy, placing a statutory ban on the liquidation of government-held BTC for a minimum duration of 20 years.

This Needs to Happen for Bitcoin to Reach New All-Time Highs

While the bill requires further legislative votes in both chambers before reaching the executive desk, the committee vote signals a shift in how federal lawmakers treat digital assets on sovereign balance sheets.

Market Trajectory and Outlook

With short-term speculative leverage cleared during the recent descent to the mid-US$ 75.000 range, order books indicate a more stable distribution of supply. The intersection of administrative clarity from the CFTC and SEC, combined with congressional momentum behind the American Reserve Modernization Act, provides a firm valuation floor.