Wall St slips as higher Treasury yields weigh on sentiment

Wall Street closed lower on Friday, September 18, 2026, pressured by surging Treasury yields that pushed the benchmark 10-year note above 5%, volatile crude prices, and investor digestion of the Federal Reserve’s recent interest rate hike, capping a turbulent week for global markets.

Financial markets wrapped up a volatile week on Friday as fixed-income pressures collided with shifting macroeconomic catalysts. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed back above the 5% level, rising more than 5 basis points to trade at 5.004%. Shorter-duration debt also felt the pinch, with the 2-year Treasury note gaining more than 5 basis points to reach 4.743%, while 30-year Treasury yields rose 4 basis points to 5.336%. One basis point is equal to 0.01%, and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

This renewed upward march in yields followed the Federal Reserve’s FOMC meeting, which concluded on Wednesday with its first rate hike in three years. The Fed signaled that further tightening could be in the cards as policymakers grapple with stubbornly high inflation.

Federal Reserve Policy Decisions and Market Digestion

During a press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said that inflation has been too high … for too long, while the central bank’s dot plot data indicated that the majority of officials expected another rate increase. Yields pulled back across the curve in the aftermath of the rate hike announcement.

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The rate hike compounded market anxiety alongside the quarterly expiration of derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options, and futures, known as triple witching, which also threatened to exacerbate volatility. Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower, and the materials index .SPLRCM led losses with a 1.4% decline.

Equities Stumble as Debt and Earnings Concerns Mount

Major U.S. stock indexes extended earlier weekly losses as investors weighed the broader implications of elevated borrowing costs. At 10:17 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 195.80 points, or 0.38%, to 51,590.98, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 17.02 points, or 0.22%, to 7,620.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 43.55 points, or 0.16%, to 26,374.75.

Photo: aol.com

Fed Expected to Raise Interest Rates for First Time Since 2023

Corporate health and earnings trajectories remained a central talking point as executives gave markets an early read at a string of conferences. The recent strength of S&P 500 earnings growth has raised investor concerns that the market is in an 'earnings bubble', wrote Ben Snider, chief US equity strategist at Goldman Sachs. While there are indeed factors contributing to 'over-earning' today, our base case is for S&P 500 earnings growth to decelerate, not collapse, in coming years.

Geopolitical Headwinds and Volatile Crude Markets

Crude prices were volatile on Friday, as markets weighed supply concerns following fresh strikes. Earlier in the week, Wall Street extended its selloff as rising U.S. Treasury yields, mounting debt concerns and soaring crude prices kept buyers on the sidelines. All three major U.S. stock indexes extended Monday’s losses as broad risk-off sentiment weighed on nearly every sector but energy. That sector benefited from expanding hostilities in the Middle East, which included new attacks on Saudi Arabia’s energy infrastructure.

Photo: CNBC

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Treasury yields turn higher

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