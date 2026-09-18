Hugh S. Taylor, MD, chair of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine, is internationally known for his studies on endometriosis. He combines medical therapies with surgery for pain and infertility. Taylor also treats women with a thin endometrium, an issue where the uterus is unreceptive to embryo implantation.

Tackling Endometriosis and Diagnostic Delays

Endometriosis is a common and painful condition in which endometrial tissue grows outside the uterus. According to the Yale School of Medicine, patients frequently wait up to a decade for an accurate diagnosis.

It’s a fascinating, but troubling disease. We don’t know what causes the lining of the uterus to grow outside it, but we’re doing research to find out why. Women can go 10 years before they are diagnosed, and we are doing a lot to speed that up. Hugh S. Taylor, MD, chair of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the Yale School of Medicine

To manage the condition, Dr. Taylor integrates the latest medical therapies alongside surgical procedures when necessary, delivering optimal care for women experiencing pain or infertility related to the disease, according to the Yale School of Medicine profile.

Investigating Uterine Receptivity and Thin Endometrium

Beyond endometriosis, Dr. Taylor receives national referrals for a separate specialized condition: a very thin endometrium that impedes successful embryo implantation. Affected patients struggle to achieve pregnancy, leading researchers to examine uterine receptivity rather than relying solely on the quality of eggs or embryos.

These women aren’t getting pregnant, and we think the problem is not the eggs or the embryo, but that the uterus isn’t receptive to those embryos, Dr. Taylor explains in documentation from the Yale School of Medicine.

Academic Leadership and Continuous Research Funding

Dr. Taylor holds multiple prominent positions at Yale. He serves as a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences, and of molecular, cellular and development biology at the Yale School of Medicine, while also acting as chief of obstetrics and gynecology at Yale New Haven Hospital.

His contributions to the medical field have earned him election to the National Academy of Medicine, noted as one of the nation’s highest honors in health and medicine. Furthermore, his active research endeavors have maintained continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health for more than 20 years, according to the Yale School of Medicine.

The Core Mission of Obstetrical Impact

The drive to solve complex medical challenges and genuinely help patients originally attracted Dr. Taylor to obstetrics and gynecology. Reflecting on the impact of early intervention, he notes that addressing difficulties around birth or pregnancy can alter an individual’s lifelong trajectory.

There are so many unsolved problems that affect people from birth through the rest of their life, Dr. Taylor states, according to the Yale School of Medicine. If you can make an impact during pregnancy or around the time of birth, you can change the whole trajectory of someone’s life. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to make such a difference.