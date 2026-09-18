Pakistan Mosque Bombing at Police Facility Kills 17 and Wounds 73

A suicide car bombing and subsequent gun battle at a mosque inside a police facility in Kohat, Pakistan, killed at least 17 people and wounded 73 others during Friday prayers on September 18, 2026. Security forces killed six armed militants who attempted to infiltrate the compound.

A coordinated militant assault struck a mosque located inside the old police lines headquarters in Kohat, a district in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The attack unfolded as a vehicle laden with explosives rammed into the mosque during Friday prayers at approximately 13:15 local time, bringing down structures and burying worshippers beneath piles of debris.

Casualties and Medical Response in Kohat

The death toll reached at least 17 victims, including five police officers, according to local officials reporting from the scene. Hospital authorities stated that 73 people sustained injuries in the blast, with at least 15 patients in critical condition requiring urgent transfer to Peshawar for specialized care. Bilal Faizi, a senior rescue official, confirmed that the vast majority of the casualties were individuals attending Friday prayers inside the mosque when the vehicle bomb detonated.

Visual documentation from the area showed the outer wall of the police compound collapsed alongside severe structural damage to the mosque. Wires dangled from cracked walls while daylight pierced jagged holes in the ruined roof above dangling ceiling fans as rescue teams and residents rushed to pull survivors from the wreckage.

Infiltration Attempt and Gun Battle

The explosion served as the opening maneuver of a broader assault. Gen. Zulfikar Hameed explained to the media that the vehicle struck the gate of the old police center before detonating. Following the initial blast, approximately seven armed militants attempted to infiltrate the facility, triggering a fierce gunfight with police and counter-terrorism units who secured the perimeter.

Security forces confirmed that six attackers, including a suicide bomber and a sniper, were killed by the end of the operation as search and clearance teams swept the compound. The targeted facility housed counter-terrorism personnel responsible for conducting regional operations against armed factions in recent years across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Spike in Regional Militancy and Political Condemnation

While no organization immediately claimed responsibility for the Kohat bombing, the assault fits into a sharp regional surge in militant violence targeting security forces near the Afghan border where Pakistani Taliban factions operate. The Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, issued a statement denying involvement in Friday’s attack despite facing growing suspicion from authorities.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

The violence arrived on the heels of other security incidents in the province, including a roadside bombing in the nearby Hangu district that killed six soldiers, and subsequent military raids that left 10 suspected militants dead in ongoing counter-insurgency operations. Pakistani leadership united in condemnation of the mosque attack.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also condemned the blast and instructed authorities to accelerate emergency rescue operations, while National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq denounced the targeting of worshippers as a cowardly act demanding swift legal retribution.

Cross-Border Tensions and Diplomatic Mediation

The latest bloodshed underscores ongoing friction between Islamabad and Kabul over militant safe havens. Islamabad maintains that armed groups utilize Afghan territory to train and coordinate attacks inside Pakistan, an accusation that the Afghan Taliban government consistently denies by asserting that militancy remains a domestic Pakistani problem.

Photo: BBC

These bilateral strains have persisted despite international diplomatic mediation efforts by Qatar, Turkey, and China following previous border clashes. Just prior to the Kohat bombing, Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met in Pakistan with Prime Minister Sharif, army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, and intelligence chief Lt. Gen. Asim Malik to discuss regional dialogue channels before holding subsequent talks with officials in Afghanistan.