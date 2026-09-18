German MP’s Controversial Instagram Video Sparks Bundestag Outrage

An Instagram video published by Left Party politician Maik Brückner featuring rapper Baran Kok touring the German Bundestag—including the plenary halls, underground tunnels, and the Reichstag dome—sparked a significant political controversy over explicit commentary regarding sexuality and politics, drawing sharp criticism from Bundestag President Julia Klöckner.

The Bundestag Tour That Triggered a Parliamentary Uproar

Political communications on social media frequently push boundaries, but a recent Instagram post from Left Party (Die Linke) lawmaker Maik Brückner has crossed a line that has left the leadership of the German parliament deeply unsettled. In the video, published on a Thursday according to initial reporting by Tagesspiegel and Politico, the 34-year-old politician guides rapper Baran Kok through the inner sanctums of the Bundestag. The tour covers official seating halls, subterranean tunnels, and the Reichstag dome.

Yet, the physical locations proved secondary to the verbal content. As the camera rolls, Brückner and Kok engage in uninhibited banter touching on sex, drugs, and sexual orientation. The casual tone and provocative subject matter inside a constitutional organ immediately reverberated across German media networks this week.

Brückner attempts to ground the transgressive content in a broader political critique during the walk-through. “Man hat ja ständig irgendwelche rechtsextremen Politiker, die dann halt so auf einer schwulen Sexparty mit Drogen erwischt werden,” Brückner tells the camera in the video clip. Kok chimes in with agreement, suggesting that those who loudly posture against the community often harbor hidden conflicts regarding their own identity.

Viral Engagement Versus Institutional Dignity

The digital reaction split sharply along generational and platform-specific lines. On Instagram, Brückner’s follower base received the video with enthusiasm. Comment sections under the post filled with supportive remarks, with one user writing that they only wanted to see that specific kind of content coming out of the Bundestag.

For the administration of the parliament, however, the reception was entirely different. Bundestagspräsidentin Julia Klöckner (CDU) made clear her profound displeasure with the production. According to statements emerging from her immediate circle, Klöckner is “äußerst irritiert” (extremely irritated) by both the substance and the linguistic register of the video. The institutional view from the Bundestag presidency holds that elected representatives bear a duty to represent the high house with appropriate tone, demeanor, and language—not to stage it for viral social media engagement.

Brückner did not initially respond to direct inquiries from Tagesspiegel seeking comment on Klöckner’s reprimand. However, a philosophical defense of the project is embedded directly within the controversial footage itself. “Queer sein und öffentlich sein, feiern, und Spaß haben, witzig sein – das ist halt auch politisch, würde ich sagen,” Brückner asserts in the clip.

Rapper Kok reinforces this sentiment in the video, praising the lawmaker for subverting traditional political optics. By rejecting constant negativity and the traditional posture of victimhood often associated with marginalized groups, Kok tells the politician that he celebrates him for bringing humor to the discourse. As the debate continues to unfold across Berlin, the episode highlights the ongoing friction between traditional parliamentary decorum and the raw, attention-driven mechanics of modern social media platforms.