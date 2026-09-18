Project South: Unsealed Documents Reveal Allegations in Toronto Police Corruption Probe

Newly unsealed court documents from Project South reveal explosive allegations of widespread corruption, drug trafficking, and conspiracy within the Greater Toronto Area police forces. Initiated by York Regional Police in the summer of 2025, the investigation has led to the arrest of ten active and retired officers alongside over a dozen other individuals.

How a Correctional Officer Plot Uncovered Widespread Police Corruption

The sprawling corruption probe began by accident in June 2025. York Regional Police launched an investigation after a gunman confronted the grandfather of a senior correctional officer employed at the Toronto South Detention Centre. According to Superior Court Justice Laura Bird’s reasons for releasing the documents, investigators believe a contract was taken out on the correctional officer over perceived treatment of an inmate inside the facility.

That inquiry took a sharp turn when authorities discovered that Toronto Police Constable Timonthy Barnhardt had run a search on the correctional officer’s licence plate just before the attack. Here is why that matters: Justice Bird noted in her decision that there was no prior suspicion surrounding Barnhardt or his associates. That vulnerability within internal databases allowed trusted public officials to engage in criminal conduct undetected until a violent plot forced an opening.

Misuse of Police Databases and Alleged Organized Crime Ties

The unsealed 274-page Information-to-Obtain (ITO) document lays out serious breaches of public trust. Investigators state that Barnhardt regularly leaked confidential data from police databases to criminal associates, including alleged drug trafficker Brian Da Costa. Police records show a total of 17 separate instances where Barnhardt accessed the Ministry of Transportation database while off duty.

Several of those database checks involved individuals who subsequently became targets of shootings. In one case cited in the court filings, the home of a man carrying gambling debts to organized crime groups was fired upon days after Barnhardt conducted a database search on him. Barnhardt’s legal counsel declined to comment to The Canadian Press regarding these allegations, while Da Costa’s lawyer did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

From Database Leaks to Allegations of Cocaine Trafficking

Beyond data leaks, the ITO details involvement in narcotics. Investigators allege that police officers utilized personal vehicles for drug-trafficking activities and supplied cocaine to one another. Intercepted communications outlined in the court filings allegedly show discussions between Barnhardt and another constable concerning the acquisition, pricing, weighing, quality, and redistribution of cocaine.

One striking exchange detailed in the documents involved an officer asking Barnhardt if he looked impaired or intoxicated while preparing to pick up his child. These revelations highlight the nature of the alleged criminal enterprise operating from within the ranks of regional police services.

Overview of the Project South Corruption Probe Metric / Detail Recorded Figure / Status Lead Investigating Agency York Regional Police Investigation Launch Date Summer 2025 Arrested Toronto Police Officers 7 active, 1 retired Arrested Peel Regional Police Officers 2 active Additional Charged Individuals More than a dozen Core Charges Filed Conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, bribery, extortion

The Path Forward for Public Scrutiny

The decision to unseal portions of the massive ITO document came after media outlets contested the initial publication bans. Justice Laura Bird ruled in favor of transparency, emphasizing the critical importance of public scrutiny when law enforcement personnel face such severe accusations. None of the allegations contained in the 274-page filing have yet been tested in a court of law.

Photo: ctvnews.ca

What measures do you think police boards should implement next to restore public trust after such breaches?