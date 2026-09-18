Florida Virtual School Recognizes Outstanding Staff Members

On September 18, 2026, Florida Virtual School (FLVS) officially announced its 2026-27 Team Members of the Year, spotlighting staff excellence across the state’s pioneering digital education network. The annual recognition program honors educators and support personnel who demonstrate exceptional dedication to virtual instruction, student engagement, and educational innovation within the public online learning sector.

Honoring Excellence in Statewide Digital Education

The newly announced honorees represent the backbone of Florida’s premier online public school system. This year’s recipients—Corey Johns, Amber Haber, Melissa McGovern, and Regina Hagans—were selected through a rigorous evaluation process that measures their day-to-day impact on student achievement, instructional creativity, and community building within the virtual classroom.

As digital education continues to evolve past the emergency remote learning models of the early 2020s, institutions like Florida Virtual School rely heavily on specialized faculty and staff. The 2026-27 cohort highlights how personalized, technology-driven teaching requires distinct administrative and pedagogical competencies to keep remote learners connected and motivated.

The Evolution and Scale of Online Public Learning in Florida

Founded as one of the first statewide online school districts in the nation, Florida Virtual School serves hundreds of thousands of course registrations annually. The infrastructure behind this scale demands meticulous coordination between instructional staff, technical support teams, and academic leadership. Recognizing standout personnel helps retention and morale across a geographically dispersed workforce that rarely shares a physical breakroom.

State-level recognition programs in virtual education often set benchmarks for digital pedagogy nationwide. By honoring staff members who excel in asynchronous environments, FLVS reinforces its institutional commitment to student-centered outcomes, whether students are full-time diploma seekers or traditional brick-and-mortar students supplementing their schedules with online electives.

Looking Ahead at the 2026-27 Academic Year

As Corey Johns, Amber Haber, Melissa McGovern, and Regina Hagans step into their roles as reigning Team Members of the Year, their influence extends beyond individual classrooms. They serve as peer mentors and ambassadors for best practices in virtual learning administration and instruction.

What strategies do you think are most critical for keeping students engaged in a fully virtual classroom environment? Share your thoughts in the comments below.