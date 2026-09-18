Crude Oil Futures Rise During European Session on Friday

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Crude oil futures advanced during the European trading session on Friday, with October West Texas Intermediate contracts trading at $103.33 per barrel, a gain of 1.39% according to data from the New York Mercantile Exchange. The upward momentum follows an earlier intraday peak of $103.48 per barrel, testing immediate resistance near $106.75.

The Bottom Line

    October WTI Pricing: Traded up 1.39% at $103.33 per barrel on the NYMEX during European hours, touching an intraday high of $103.48.

    Support and Resistance: Technical downside support holds firm at $95.71, while overhead resistance remains capped at $106.75.

    Broader Currency Impact: The U.S. Dollar Index strengthened by 0.25% to 100.23, intersecting with a Brent-WTI crude spread of $1.58 per barrel.

Analyzing the New York Mercantile Exchange Movement

Market activity during Friday’s European session underscored sustained buyer interest across key energy contracts. October delivery crude on the NYMEX climbed 1.39% to settle at $103.33 per barrel after carving out a session high of $103.48. Here is the math: traders monitoring risk parameters are currently eyeing a downside support threshold at $95.71, while key technical resistance sits higher at $106.75.

Simultaneously, November contracts on the NYMEX ticked upward by 0.09%, changing hands at $104.91 per barrel. But the balance sheet across global benchmarks reveals distinct regional pricing dynamics, as the price spread between Brent crude and domestic U.S. crude held steady at $1.58 per barrel.

Currency Headwinds and Dollar Index Performance

Energy commodities rarely trade in a vacuum. Alongside the movement in crude futures, the U.S. Dollar Index—which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major international currencies—posted a 0.25% gain to trade at 100.23. Typically, a rising dollar creates pricing pressure for dollar-denominated commodities by increasing acquisition costs for foreign buyers.

Market Metrics and Contract Valuations

Contract / Index Trading Session / Month Price / Index Level Percentage Change
WTI Crude (NYMEX) October $103.33 / bbl +1.39%
WTI Crude (NYMEX) November $104.91 / bbl +0.09%
U.S. Dollar Index Spot Basket 100.23 +0.25%
Brent-WTI Spread Prompt Month $1.58 / bbl N/A

Strategic Outlook for Energy Portfolios

As energy markets navigate these technical levels, capital allocation strategies require strict risk management.

WTI Crude Oil futures pull back after 8-session rally. 9/11/26

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Daniel Foster - Senior Editor, Economy

Senior Editor, Economy An award-winning financial journalist and analyst, Daniel brings sharp insight to economic trends, markets, and policy shifts. He is recognized for breaking complex topics into clear, actionable reports for readers and investors alike.

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