Crude Oil Futures Rise During European Session on Friday

October WTI Pricing: Traded up 1.39% at $103.33 per barrel on the NYMEX during European hours, touching an intraday high of $103.48.

Support and Resistance: Technical downside support holds firm at $95.71, while overhead resistance remains capped at $106.75.

Broader Currency Impact: The U.S. Dollar Index strengthened by 0.25% to 100.23, intersecting with a Brent-WTI crude spread of $1.58 per barrel.