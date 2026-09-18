US Stock Index Futures Rise as Markets Face Triple Witching Expirations

U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, September 18, 2026, as markets confronted triple witching expirations and shifting Federal Reserve rate expectations following Kevin Warsh’s Jackson Hole address.

Triple Witching Settlement and Overnight Market Volatility

U.S. markets hit a critical operational milestone on Friday as the September triple witching day arrived, bringing simultaneous expirations for stock index futures, stock index options, stock futures, and individual stock options. Institutional investors and hedge funds rushed to execute position rollovers, flat-rate settlements, and final adjustments, driving volume spikes and sharp late-session swings across global derivatives platforms.

International crude benchmarks experienced choppy trading as Saudi Arabia moved to restore oil transport lines following disruptions caused by regional attacks. State-run Saudi Aramco initiated ship-to-ship transfers around the port of Sohar in Oman and worked to bypass damaged pipelines, pushing West Texas Intermediate crude futures temporarily below $100 per barrel before settling into renewed volatility.

Stocks rise, lifted by falling oil and yields as market attempts comeback after Fed sell-off: Live

Fed Policy Expectations and Investor Sentiment

Federal Reserve policy expectations underwent a sharp reset in late August. According to Fed funds futures data compiled by CME Group, the implied probability of an interest-rate hike during the central bank’s September meeting surged to nearly 60 percent in the wake of Kevin Warsh’s address at Jackson Hole, climbing significantly from just 35 percent days earlier.

Despite the prospect of tighter monetary policy, equity investors displayed unexpected resilience. The Cboe Volatility Index touched a year-to-date low of 14.1, reflecting a market environment where participants viewed inflation vigilance favorably.

Stock futures are little changed as traders eye Fed remarks and oil prices: Live updates

At the same time, derivatives strategists noted that long-term volatility gauges tell a more complex story. Cboe derivatives market intelligence head Mandy Xu pointed out that uncertainty around the long-term path of interest rates has caused the S&P 500 term structure to steepen significantly, with the spread between six-month and one-month options resting in the 96th percentile of its range over the past year.

Taiwan Index Futures and Global Supply Chain Reactions

The turbulence in U.S. derivatives markets directly impacted overnight trading sessions abroad. Taiwan Index Futures experienced sharp fluctuations during the evening session, opening higher before sliding into negative territory as U.S. electronic markets pared their gains amid triple-witching settlement pressures.

Photo: cnbc.com

Market analysts monitoring the session noted that underlying technical support remained resilient. Prior to the settlement tests, the Taiwan Weighted Index experienced a steep single-day pullback accompanied by heavy institutional selling, with major institutional investors posting a combined net sell of NT$112.372 billion, equivalent to approximately $3.6 billion, according to comprehensive market tracking data. Even so, margin balances contracted by NT$4 billion, roughly $126.5 million, signaling that speculative margin positions had been effectively flushed from the system ahead of the weekly close.

Federal Reserve Raises US Interest Rates for First Time in Three Years

Technology issues also drew intense focus as Alphabet shares gained ground following upward price target revisions from major financial institutions. Meanwhile, market participants tracked an unverified artificial intelligence model release on industry benchmarking platforms that fueled speculation regarding upcoming hardware and software capabilities across the global tech sector.