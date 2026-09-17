Federal Reserve Raises US Interest Rates for First Time in Three Years

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter percentage point to a range of 3.75% to 4% in a unanimous 12-0 vote on September 16, 2026, marking the first rate hike in three years. The move aims to counter persistent high inflation, defying President Donald Trump’s repeated public calls for aggressive rate cuts.

When Chair Kevin Warsh took the helm at the central bank, many market watchers expected him to bow to White House pressure and slash borrowing costs. Instead, the Federal Open Market Committee moved in the opposite direction, lifting the benchmark rate for the first time since December 2025.

The policy shift was approved unanimously by all 12 committee members, signaling a united front among policymakers despite profound economic crosscurrents.

Federal Reserve Defies White House Pressure as Inflation Persists

President Trump wasted no time registering his displeasure with the central bank’s direction. Taking to social media immediately after the announcement, the president demanded immediate relief.

“LOWER THE INTEREST RATES FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AND FAST!”

Later in the day, Trump spoke to reporters about his frustration with the board’s composition and direction, revealing that he had advised Warsh on the matter.

And the, interest rates are too high. They’re not appropriate… I talked to Kevin and I said, ‘you might as well vote with the board because it’s not going to matter. Photo: xtb.com

Asked during a press conference about the message the rate hike sent to the White House, Warsh offered a muted response, chuckling before stating I have got nothing for you on a discussion with the president.

Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Despite Opposition From Donald Trump

Defending the unanimous decision, Warsh emphasized that the central bank’s primary mandate remains price stability and supporting full employment against an unexpectedly resilient economic backdrop.

“Our decision comes at a time when the American economy appears to be strengthening. I would be hard pressed to describe broad financial conditions as restrictive.”

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Economic Resilience Cites Solid Growth and Stubborn Inflation

Underpinning the central bank’s action is an assessment that domestic economic engines continue to fire at a robust pace. In its official statement, the committee pointed to strong fundamentals across multiple sectors.

Photo: bbc.co.uk

Fed Expected to Raise Interest Rates for First Time Since 2023

“Economic activity is expanding at a solid pace. While uncertainty remains elevated owing, in part, to geopolitical developments, domestic spending has been resilient. Productivity growth is strong, and capital investment is robust. Job gains have kept pace with the workforce, and the unemployment rate has changed little.”

At the same time, Warsh noted that consumer price pressures have refused to recede quickly enough, lingering above the official target.

The FOMC expressed confidence that the quarter-point increase will support a timelier return to the Committee’s 2% goal, a threshold the nation has not seen since 2020.

Immediate Fallout for Borrowers and Political Crossfire on Capitol Hill

The practical effects of the Fed’s pivot rippled quickly through the financial sector. Major institutions including JP Morgan, KeyCorp, and BNY all raised their prime lending rate to 7% from 6.75%. That adjustment directly impacts borrowing costs tied to credit cards and personal lines of credit.

Fed raises interest rates for the first time in three years

Here’s what a Fed rate hike means for your mortgage, car loan and credit cards

For prospective homebuyers, the tightening cycle threatens to push mortgage rates higher. While many existing homeowners enjoy fixed 30-year or 15-year mortgages averaging 6.76% and 6.09% respectively, new buyers face a progressively more expensive credit market.

Political reaction from Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill was swift and sharp, framing the central bank’s policy shift as an indictment of administration economic management.

Looking ahead, policymakers project that this tightening cycle may not be finished. A majority of Fed officials anticipate further adjustments to bring rates toward 4% to 4.25% before the end of the year, with potential peaks near 4.5% next year, before eventual rate cuts materialize around 2028 and 2029.