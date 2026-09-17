Millwright Job at Kansas City Assembly Plant KCAP

The Ford Motor Company has posted an opening for a Millwright at the Kansas City Assembly (KCAP) plant in Kansas City, Missouri, listed under Job ID 61634 in the “Other” employment category. The recruitment drive targets skilled trade professionals to support plant operations and maintenance at the massive manufacturing hub.

Located in Clay County, Missouri, the Kansas City Assembly Plant spans millions of square feet and serves as a critical production site for the automaker’s commercial vans and light-duty trucks. Industrial maintenance roles like the millwright position are essential for keeping heavy machinery, assembly lines, and automated equipment operating smoothly within the high-volume manufacturing environment.

According to standard industrial classifications for automotive manufacturing facilities, millwrights handle the installation, maintenance, troubleshooting, and repair of complex machinery and conveyor systems. At a facility the scale of KCAP, these technicians ensure that production equipment remains properly aligned, calibrated, and structurally sound to minimize costly downtime on active assembly lines.

Plant Operations and Skilled Trades Context

The Kansas City Assembly Plant has a long history of vehicle production in the region, employing thousands of hourly and salaried workers. Maintaining a robust workforce of skilled trades personnel—including millwrights, electricians, and tool-and-die makers—is a central component of keeping the facility running across multiple shifts. Industrial openings at major automotive plants typically require completed apprenticeships, state certifications, or equivalent documented experience in heavy industrial settings.

Automotive manufacturing facilities operate under strict safety and output guidelines. Millwrights stationed at plants like KCAP routinely coordinate with engineering teams, production supervisors, and safety coordinators to implement preventative maintenance schedules. Their work directly impacts facility throughput, ensuring that robotic arms, stamping presses, and material handling systems meet rigorous operational standards.

Application and Next Steps

Candidates interested in the Millwright position at the Kansas City Assembly Plant can review full job descriptions, qualification requirements, and application procedures directly through the Ford Motor Company Careers portal. Prospective applicants are encouraged to verify specific shift availability, licensing prerequisites, and compensation details through official corporate hiring channels.

As Ford continues to manage its manufacturing footprint across North America, recruitment for specialized trades remains ongoing. Further details regarding plant developments and hiring initiatives can be followed via Ford Motor Company’s official newsroom.