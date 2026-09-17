Subsonica frontman Samuel Romano brought his unique DJ set to the Centergross Sunset on September 17, 2026, reflecting on a lifelong passion for music production that began when he wrote his first track, “Fantasia,” at age six, and sharing how the creative process still allows him to reconnect with his childhood wonder.

The Bottom Line The Event: Samuel took over the Centergross Sunset for an exclusive DJ set, blending decades of alternative rock legacy with electronic club culture.

Samuel took over the Centergross Sunset for an exclusive DJ set, blending decades of alternative rock legacy with electronic club culture. The Origin Story: The artist traced his musical roots back to his childhood, recalling how his very first composition, “Fantasia,” was written at just six years old.

The artist traced his musical roots back to his childhood, recalling how his very first composition, “Fantasia,” was written at just six years old. The Creative Philosophy: Describing his songwriting and performance process, Samuel noted that creative output allows him to return to a state of childlike innocence and unbridled improvisation.

From Subsonica Anthems to Sunset Club Dynamics

Few artists successfully straddle the worlds of stadium-scale alternative rock and underground electronic music quite like Samuel Romano. Best known as the voice and co-writer behind Subsonica—one of Italy’s most enduring electronic-rock bands—Samuel has spent decades redefining the boundaries of the country’s alternative scene. On this September evening at the Centergross Sunset, the focus shifted entirely behind the decks, where improvisation took center stage.

Here is the kicker, though: despite a career defined by massive platinum albums and sold-out arena tours, Samuel approaches the DJ booth with the same raw curiosity he had as a kid. Rather than sticking to a rigid playlist, his sets rely heavily on spontaneous energy. “When I write songs, I return to being a child,” Samuel shared, highlighting a mindset that treats electronic performance not as a mechanical routine, but as a living, breathing sandbox.

The Six-Year-Old Composer Who Started It All

Musical prodigies often have dramatic origin stories, but Samuel’s entry point into composition is remarkably grounded in domestic curiosity. Long before the synthesizers and drum machines of Turin’s club underground shaped his adult career, a six-year-old Samuel was already experimenting with melody. That very first piece of music bore a title that would ironically foreshadow his entire creative trajectory: “Fantasia.”

This early instinct to invent worlds out of sound has never truly left him. While modern pop production often gets bogged down by algorithmic trends and commercial safe bets, veterans like Samuel lean into intuition. The transition from writing lyrics for a rock band to curating a sunset DJ set requires a distinct muscle, yet the underlying motivation remains identical. It is about capturing that initial jolt of imagination and translating it directly to an audience.

Milestone Detail Context First Composition “Fantasia” (Written at age six) Marked the very beginning of Samuel’s lifelong exploration into songwriting. Current Performance Centergross Sunset DJ Set Showcases his ongoing commitment to live electronic curation and improvisation. Core Project Subsonica The iconic alternative-electronic outfit that established his mainstream industry presence.

Improvisation as an Artistic Survival Tool

In an industry increasingly dominated by click-tracks and hyper-choreographed festival spectacles, pure improvisation has become a rare commodity. When artists talk about returning to childhood through their craft, they are usually talking about stripping away the cynical calculation of the modern music business. For Samuel, the decks provide that exact liberation.

The Centergross Sunset performance wasn’t just a casual gig; it was a masterclass in reading a room without a safety net. By relying on split-second track selection and organic crowd dynamics, he proves that decades of experience do not necessarily breed complacency. Instead, they provide the technical freedom required to take real artistic risks under the open sky.

The Takeaway

As the electronic music landscape continues to shift between commercial EDM and indie-club revivals, artists who maintain a genuine sense of play remain essential. Samuel’s ability to channel his six-year-old self into a contemporary sunset set proves that longevity in the music business isn’t about chasing trends—it is about protecting your initial spark of wonder. What do you think about veterans trading arenas for intimate sunset DJ sets? Let us know in the comments below.