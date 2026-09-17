Oil Prices Spike and Stocks Slide Following US Strikes on Iran

Crude oil prices surged and global equity markets lost ground after United States military strikes targeted Iranian sites near the Strait of Hormuz, pushing the world’s most critical petroleum transit corridor back to the center of investor anxiety. According to The Associated Press, the military action triggered an immediate market reaction rooted in a familiar vulnerability: even localized disruptions around the narrow waterway can heavily influence petroleum pricing far beyond the Middle East.

Energy Markets and Supply Disruptions

A substantial share of internationally traded crude passes through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting traders to build in a risk premium whenever military activity threatens vessels, port facilities, or energy infrastructure. Business Insider reported that Brent oil, the international benchmark, traded around 8% higher at $78.49 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 6% to nearly $71.35 a barrel. Crude prices initially spiked more than 12% when markets opened on Sunday evening in the U.S., driven further by reports that Saudi Aramco halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia following a drone strike.

Natural gas markets also reacted sharply. Qatar announced it would halt production at its Ras Laffan Industrial City plant, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility, following Iranian strikes. Strategists noted that Qatar holds the world’s third-largest LNG export capacity, and roughly 20% of global LNG trade transits the Strait of Hormuz, making shipping risks a major gas-market event alongside crude.

Equities, Safe Havens, and Regional Stock Reactions

The combination of climbing oil prices and expectations for a more cautious Federal Reserve weighed heavily on U.S. equities, according to a Reuters market report. Major stock indexes finished lower as investors digested the conflict. Around midday Monday, the S&P 500 stood at 6,858.25, down 0.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 203.11 points, or 0.4%, to 48,774.81. The Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.16% to 22,644.03.

Sector performance diverged sharply. Defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and RTX, alongside oil majors Exxon Mobil and Chevron, posted gains. Conversely, travel-related equities plummeted as the outlook for global tourism darkened, pulling down airline, hotel, and cruise operators.

Photo: businessinsider.com

International exchanges also absorbed heavy losses. European stocks slumped as investors pared exposure to travel and consumer discretionary sectors while bidding up defense and energy shares. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid by approximately 1%, cushioned by its heavy concentration of energy, mining, and defense firms. In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed 1.4% lower and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended the day down 2.1%.

Safe-haven assets drew strong demand. Gold rose about 2% to trade around $5,352 per troy ounce, continuing a robust bull run driven by geopolitical uncertainty. Silver gained about 2% to reach roughly $95, while platinum slid 1% to $2,350 and copper dropped 0.5% to about $38. Digital assets experienced volatility; Bitcoin initially tumbled alongside risk assets before recovering to trade near $66,000, while Ether, Ripple, and Solana dipped to about $1,934, $1.34, and $83.30, respectively. The U.S. dollar index climbed 0.9% against a basket of major rivals.

Economic Trade-Offs and Inflation Risks

While energy producers benefit from elevated crude prices, the broader economy faces a complicated trade-off. Heavy fuel users—including airlines, freight carriers, and manufacturers—encounter rising operating expenses. Consumers face steeper costs at retail fuel pumps, which can squeeze discretionary spending on travel, dining, and retail shopping.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

The upward pressure on oil carries direct implications for inflation. Transportation and gasoline expenses form visible components of household budgets, and sustained increases can ripple through the broader economy by driving up shipping charges for food and manufactured goods. This dynamic threatens to complicate the Federal Reserve’s path forward on interest rates, particularly if businesses anticipate that energy costs will remain elevated over the long term.

Signals Monitored by Investors

Market participants are closely tracking specific indicators to gauge the durability of the supply shock:

Oil prices ease slightly after early spike following US-Iran strikes | ABC NEWS

Reports of maritime tanker delays, insurance restrictions, or shipping reroutes in and around the Strait of Hormuz.

Official diplomatic and military communications from Washington and Tehran regarding the potential for further escalation.

Shifts in domestic crude inventories and any operational response from major petroleum-producing nations.

Gasoline and diesel futures, which serve as early indicators of pressure on retail U.S. pump prices.

Sovereign bond yields and shifting market expectations surrounding Federal Reserve policy as traders reassess inflation risks.

For everyday households, the primary indicator will be whether wholesale energy increases persist long enough to translate into sustained higher bills at retail fuel stations. For investors, the fallout extends beyond energy markets, as higher inflation expectations have the potential to lift bond yields and weigh on richly valued growth equities.