Why Simone Johnson Left WWE: Former NXT GM Ava Opens Up About Departure

Simone Johnson, who performed in WWE as NXT General Manager Ava, revealed she left the company in January because she needed room to grow. Speaking with Cody Rhodes, Johnson noted she considered her departure for about a year before her contract expired in February, ultimately transitioning to an executive role at Seven Bucks Productions.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Evaluating the WWE Exit Strategy and Creative Ceiling

The departure of Simone Johnson from World Wrestling Entertainment marked a shift in the promotion’s developmental hierarchy. Performing under the moniker Ava, Johnson transitioned from an aspiring in-ring competitor to the on-screen general manager of the NXT brand, overseeing moments like the introduction of the NXT Women’s North American Championship. But behind the scenes, a strategic crossroads was approaching.

According to interviews with Cody Rhodes on the Fanatics and WWE original production What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Johnson admitted that the choice to walk away was heavily deliberated. “It was something that I had been thinking about for, I think, about a year prior,” Johnson stated, highlighting that her contract expiration in February served as a natural timeline for her career pivot.

The core catalyst for the exit boiled down to professional trajectory. Despite her gratitude for the developmental experience provided by the promotion, Johnson reached a ceiling. “I really, really wanted to grow, and I didn’t feel like I was in a position at WWE to where I could grow,” Johnson explained. Coverage further detailed that while the choice was difficult, she felt a need to explore external opportunities.

The Corporate Transition to Seven Bucks Productions

Leaving sports entertainment did not mean stepping away from the broader media landscape. Johnson pivoted into executive duties at Seven Bucks Productions, the entertainment company associated with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia. Taking on the title of junior executive, her day-to-day responsibilities now involve reading scripts, taking notes, and sitting in on meetings with writers, producers, and directors.

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Rather than grinding through a touring schedule, Johnson opted to learn the foundational mechanics of film and entertainment business from the boardroom side.

Career Phase Role / Title Primary Organization Developmental / On-Screen In-Ring Performer / NXT General Manager (Ava) WWE Corporate Media Junior Executive Seven Bucks Productions

The Door Remains Open for an In-Ring Return

Though her current focus rests on executive media responsibilities and entertainment development, Johnson has not completely shut the door on a future athletic comeback. When pressed by Rhodes regarding the status of her in-ring career, she expressed hope that her wrestling chapter is not permanently closed.

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Physical toll played a factor in the final months of her tenure. Johnson noted that she still misses wrestling but was unable to train during the closing stretch of her WWE run due to injuries she needs to address. Whether those physical hurdles can be cleared to allow a future return remains an open question, but for now, the former NXT general manager is in the executive suite, prioritizing long-term professional growth.

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