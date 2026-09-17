During the 216th anniversary of Mexico’s Independence Day on September 16, 2026, President Claudia Sheinbaum delivered the traditional Grito de Independence from the central balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City, honoring historical insurgent figures, indigenous communities, Afro-Mexicans, and international migrants.

Executing the Grito at the National Palace

Wearing the presidential sash and holding the Mexican flag, President Claudia Sheinbaum stood alongside her husband, Jesús María Tarriba, to deliver 21 traditional battle cries to a massive crowd gathered in the capital’s Zócalo.

Marking her second Grito since becoming Mexico’s first female president, Sheinbaum expanded the traditional roster of honored historical figures. For the first time in a national Independence Day ceremony, leadership explicitly recognized Afro-Mexicans and insurgent figures such as Antonia Nava, alongside foundational heroes including Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla, Josefa Ortiz Téllez-Girón, José María Morelos y Pavón, Leona Vicario, Vicente Guerrero, Gertrudis Bocanegra, and Guadalupe Victoria.

Sovereignty, Dignity, and Marginalized Communities

The 2026 ceremony carried distinct geopolitical undertones. Amid ongoing friction regarding cross-border relations and foreign interference, Sheinbaum wove assertions of national sovereignty directly into her public address. The rhetoric placed equal emphasis on contemporary demographic groups.

“En el 216 Aniversario del Grito de Independencia, exaltamos a los héroes y heroínas que nos dieron patria, como Antonia Nava. También destacamos a los pueblos indígenas y afromexicanos, así como a nuestros hermanos y hermanas migrantes. ¡Que viva México libre, independiente y soberano!”, stated Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo via her official communication channels.

Ceremonial Protocols and Official Attendance

Following the vocal acknowledgments, Sheinbaum rang the historic Dolores Bell—the exact artifact rung by Miguel Hidalgo 216 years ago—and waved the national flag. The flag itself was received from a military escort comprised entirely of six female cadets.

High-ranking government officials observed the proceedings from the National Palace balconies. The official attendance roster included:

Attorney General Ernestina Godoy

Supreme Court President Hugo Aguilar

Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodríguez

Economy Minister Marcelo Ebrard

Defense Minister Ricardo Trevilla

Navy Minister Raymundo Pedro Morales

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada

Public Festivities and Security Metrics

The conclusion of the formal protocol triggered an extensive fireworks display over the Zócalo. Musical acts, including the Grammy-winning Texas-based band Intocable, performed for the gathered crowds.

Photo: aconcagua.lat

City officials confirmed that inter-agency coordination ensured the massive public gathering remained entirely peaceful. Governors and municipal leaders simultaneously replicated the Grito ceremony across states and towns nationwide, mirroring the federal acknowledgment of diverse historical and modern contributors to the nation.