Kim Gravel Launches Selling With Soul Course to Teach Live Selling Secrets

Longtime television personality and top-performing live seller Kim Gravel has launched an eight-module digital course titled Selling With Soul, released on March 17, 2026, to coincide with International Women’s Month. The curriculum codifies strategies behind her $1.4 billion in real-time sales across brands like Belle by Kim Gravel and Love Who You Are.

Decoding the $1.4 Billion Live-Selling Playbook

Live commerce is rapidly restructuring retail conversion funnels across platforms like Amazon Live, TikTok Shop, and traditional television networks. Amid this shift, consumer skepticism toward inauthentic influencer marketing has intensified. Brands increasingly struggle to secure lasting customer retention and community trust.

Enter Kim Gravel, a former stay-at-home mom who built her retail footprint entirely without outside venture funding. Gravel has shifted nearly 29.5 million units across her brand portfolio. Her operations reached a peak on March 5, 2023, generating nearly $10.5 million in real-time sales and 212,000 units sold on QVC within a single day. Her proprietary fashion line, Belle by Kim Gravel, accounted for $8.8 million of that daily tally.

To capture this momentum, Gravel introduced her first-ever educational product. Selling With Soul is structured to teach creators and enterprises how to pivot away from aggressive performance-based pitches. Instead, the course focuses on human-centered engagement models designed to convert viewers into lifelong brand advocates.