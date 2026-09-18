Portugal Fuel Prices Set to Surge as Diesel Reaches Record Highs

As fuel markets prepare for the opening of the trading week, provisional estimates indicate that diesel will climb by 10 cents per liter and gasoline by 8 cents per liter in Portugal. Prime Minister Luís Montenegro confirmed that the temporary reduction on the petroleum products tax (ISP) will be prolonged until December 31, offsetting surging VAT revenues as international energy pressures mount.

The Bottom Line Direct Price Impact: Diesel is projected to surge by up to 10 cents per liter, building on an average of 2,157 euros per liter, while simple 95 gasoline faces an 8-cent increase.

Diesel is projected to surge by up to 10 cents per liter, building on an average of 2,157 euros per liter, while simple 95 gasoline faces an 8-cent increase. Fiscal Defense: The Portuguese government proposed extending the temporary ISP reduction mechanism through December 31 to neutralize extra VAT revenue generated by high pump prices.

The Portuguese government proposed extending the temporary ISP reduction mechanism through December 31 to neutralize extra VAT revenue generated by high pump prices. Targeted Support: Alongside tax adjustments, the Council of Ministers approved a 38 million euro emergency aid package targeting high-sensitivity sectors, including freight transport, taxis, and emergency services.

Projected Pump Price Spikes and Market Realities

Fuel markets are bracing for another steep upward revision as data from sector sources points to aggressive price hikes taking effect early next week. According to preliminary industry calculations shared with Notícias ao Minuto, diesel is slated for a 10-cent jump, while gasoline faces an 8-cent increase. More conservative projections from the Automóvel Club de Portugal (ACP) estimate a smaller adjustment of 8.5 cents for diesel and 6.5 cents for gasoline, with final rates scheduled for publication at the close of business.

Here is the math defining the current baseline: diesel sits at an average of 2,157 euros per liter following a 3.9-cent surge earlier in the week, while simple 95 gasoline hovers at an average of 2,068 euros per liter after a 2.8-cent decline.

Fuel Type Current Average Price Projected Increase (Industry) Projected Increase (ACP) Diesel €2.157 / liter +€0.10 +€0.085 Gasoline (Simple 95) €2.068 / liter +€0.08 +€0.065

Government Intervention and the ISP Adjustment Mechanism

In response to mounting inflationary pressures stemming from the Middle East crisis, the Portuguese executive intends to formally propose a legislative extension to Parliament. The temporary regime, which lowers the Imposto sobre os Produtos Petrolíferos e Energéticos (ISP), will remain active until December 31. This mechanism directly offsets the supplementary VAT revenues collected by the state due to elevated commodity pricing.

Prime Minister Luís Montenegro addressed the nation following a Council of Ministers meeting, clarifying that current tax discounts equate to approximately 23 cents per liter of fuel, with adjustments potentially reaching 25 cents. “Since March we have reduced the tax in order to return to everyone the amount charged in extra VAT due to the increase in prices,” Montenegro stated. Without these fiscal interventions, executive figures suggest that gasoline would trade near 2,30 euros per liter and diesel would approach 2,40 euros per liter.

Photo: cdn.noticiasaominuto.com

To put the fiscal scale into perspective, the government estimates that these targeted ISP reductions will shrink state tax collection through the end of the year. However, the administration has drawn a firm line against deficit expansion. Rejecting proposals from opposition factions such as the Socialist Party (PS) and Chega advocating for direct VAT cuts, Montenegro asserted that additional tax reductions would compromise public accounts: “I will not trade more cents of ISP discount for more taxes, for more deficit, for more debt that we would have to pay in the future.”

Targeted Sector Support and Cross-Border Spillover

Beyond broad tax adjustments, the state is deploying direct capital injections to insulate vulnerable commercial operators. The Council of Ministers approved an emergency support package designed specifically for sectors highly sensitive to fuel volatility, including freight transport, passenger carriers, taxi operators, firefighting corporations, and social sector entities.

Record-high diesel prices impact local trucking businesses and drivers

Despite these relief measures, high domestic pump prices continue to alter consumer behavior. With diesel testing historic highs, an increasing volume of motorists and commercial transport operators are utilizing cross-border refueling calculators to evaluate the economic viability of sourcing fuel in Spain, where localized tax structures create substantial cost discrepancies.