Tick Bite Leaves Man Unable to Speak and Move: The Danger of Powassan Virus

In May, 66-year-old retired pharmacist John Reagan of Concord, New Hampshire, contracted the rare and severe Powassan virus after removing a tick from his skin, leading to brain inflammation that temporarily left him unable to speak, move, or open his eyes before a prolonged hospitalization at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Tick-borne illnesses have expanded across the United States as vector populations grow. While Lyme disease remains the most common tick-borne infection in the United States with nearly half a million estimated annual cases according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), pathogens like the Powassan virus represent severe public health challenges due to rapid transmission windows and neurological complications.

Rapid Pathogen Transmission: Unlike Lyme disease, which generally requires approximately 36 hours of tick attachment to infect a host, the Powassan virus can be transmitted within roughly 15 minutes of a bite.

Unlike Lyme disease, which generally requires approximately 36 hours of tick attachment to infect a host, the Powassan virus can be transmitted within roughly 15 minutes of a bite. Severe Neurological Sequelae: Powassan virus causes brain inflammation that can lead to respiratory failure, paralysis, and intensive care intervention.

Epidemiological Shifts and the Rise of Powassan Virus

The case of John Reagan highlights the threat of tick-borne pathogens in the United States. Around 90% of all diseases caused by bites—including those from mosquitoes—in the U.S. are caused by ticks. The primary vector for the Powassan virus is the blacklegged tick, also commonly referred to as the deer tick, which is the same species responsible for transmitting Lyme disease.

Dr. Stephen Rich, a microbiologist at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and director of TickReport, noted the environmental drivers behind these trends: “There are more garrapatas (ticks) in more places. When there is a greater quantity of something—in this case, of vectors—inevitably there will also be more pathogens.” Official CDC surveillance figures confirm that in 2025, the U.S. recorded 76 human cases of Powassan virus disease, marking the highest annual count on record to date, with 10 of those cases resulting in fatalities.

Photo: tvazteca.com

Originally identified by Canadian scientists in the 1950s, the virus remains exceedingly rare, with fewer than 100 cases reported annually in the United States. However, expanding tick populations have increased human exposure risks in regions like New Hampshire.

Reagan initially discovered and removed a tick in early May after outdoor activities near his home. Because he promptly removed the parasite, he initially assumed he was safe from Lyme disease. However, weeks later, he developed systemic flu-like symptoms, including headache, body aches, fever, nausea, and diarrhea.

After an initial emergency room visit yielded no definitive diagnosis, Reagan’s condition deteriorated rapidly. He lost the ability to speak, move, and open his eyes. Following transfer to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, clinicians coordinated with specialized reference facilities, including the Mayo Clinic, to perform specialized testing. On June 9, diagnostic results confirmed Powassan virus infection.

The infection induced brain inflammation that caused Reagan to stop breathing. Medical teams intubated Reagan, placing him on mechanical ventilation and a feeding tube. After spending nearly a month in this state, Reagan began regaining communicative abilities.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

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Future Outlook and Public Health Prevention

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