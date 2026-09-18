Taťána Kuchářová Marries Ondřej Havlíček in Private Opočno Ceremony

Model Taťána Kuchářová has married dentist Ondřej Havlíček in a private ceremony in Opočno, keeping their three-year relationship tightly guarded from public view amid ongoing legal disputes with her former husband, Ondřej Brzobohatý. Meanwhile, moderator Kristína Malachovská has opened up on social media about weight changes after her wedding to Jakub in Croatia.

A Secret Romance and Quiet Summer Wedding in Opočno

Model Taťána Kuchářová married dentist Ondřej Havlíček during the final week of August, choosing the town of Opočno—where she grew up with her mother—for the private ceremony. The couple managed to keep their relationship entirely out of the public eye for three years before tying the knot.

Sources close to the model explained that the tight secrecy was driven in part by the intense legal battles surrounding her previous marriage.

Taťána ho cielene tajila pred verejnosťou. Jedným z dôvodov bola aj vyhrotená súdna vojna s Ondřejom Brzobohatým. Nechcela dávať nič von kým nebude koniec. unnamed source close to the model, via Aktuality

Following the intimate ceremony, the newlyweds traveled to the United States for their honeymoon.

New York, moje milované mesto. Pekne sa o nás staráš… zase. Taťána Kuchářová, via Aktuality

Public Speculation and Responses to Body-Shaming

Public appearances and vacation photographs have recently sparked intense online commentary regarding the personal lives and physical appearances of prominent figures. While some commenters rushed to defend the model against intrusive inquiries about her body, the discussion highlighted recurring pressures faced by public figures regarding their physical changes.

A parallel conversation emerged around moderator Kristína Malachovská, who recently married her partner Jakub in a quiet seaside ceremony in Croatia (as detailed by diva.aktuality.sk). After sharing wedding photographs featuring a comfortable seaside styling—including a white dress with a cutout, a pearl necklace, and later a polka-dot skirt with a halter top—Malachovská received direct questions from followers regarding her weight.

Rather than ignoring the commentary, Malachovská addressed the public remarks directly on her social media channels (reported diva.aktuality.sk).

Kristína Malachovská stated via diva.aktuality.sk that she receives questions about whether she has gained weight, and in response, she confirmed that she has, noting that she has gained weight and is currently figuring out how to accept her body as it is.

Priorities, Wellness, and the Reality of Daily Life

Malachovská elaborated on her physical changes, noting that maintaining a strict fitness regimen has taken a backseat to other life pursuits. She explained that her schedule currently prioritizes career development, cultivating relationships, and securing adequate rest over continuous calorie counting or intense workouts (according to diva.aktuality.sk).

Kristína Malachovská further explained via diva.aktuality.sk that the older she gets, the more she realizes it is a transaction, adding that she has gained weight because she has dedicated her time and energy elsewhere, specifically because she prioritized work, relationships, and quality sleep over exercise, concluding that this is fine because she knows she is in control and will be able to get back into shape.

The moderator also emphasized that unsolicited questions regarding physical appearance cross a line into body-shaming, noting that public discourse often fixates on superficial details while ignoring deeper aspects of personal health and professional achievement (noted diva.aktuality.sk).

Navigating Public Scrutiny in the Spotlight

The experiences of both Kuchářová and Malachovská underscore the persistent challenges that public figures face when navigating personal milestones under intense media observation. Whether managing covert nuptials to shield a partner from sudden exposure or confronting intrusive commentary about postpartum or lifestyle-related physical changes, both women have chosen to manage the public narrative on their own terms.

Photo: diva.aktuality.sk

While Kuchářová continues to focus on her marriage and ongoing legal resolutions, Malachovská maintains an active lifestyle while rejecting the expectation that strict thinness must remain a constant priority.