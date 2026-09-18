RFK Jr. Stacks Preventive Health Panel With New Picks

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced eight new appointments to the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), ending a year-long freeze on the influential 16-person federal panel responsible for issuing evidence-based preventive health recommendations.

The Mechanics of Federal Preventive Care Access

The USPSTF operates as an independent, volunteer-driven panel of clinicians and researchers whose evaluations directly dictate healthcare access across the United States. Health insurance providers are required to cover all preventive services graded A or B by the task force at no cost to the patient. These graded recommendations cover a vast spectrum of routine medicine, including depression screenings, statin prescriptions, mammograms, and colonoscopies.

When the panel stalls, clinical guidance stagnates. Over the past year, medical experts warned that Kennedy’s prolonged freeze on panel operations severely delayed updates to vital screening guidelines for cancer and heart disease. The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality provides administrative backing to the panel, while members are appointed directly by the health secretary without requiring Senate confirmation. A Supreme Court decision last June affirmed the Secretary’s authority to review the task force’s recommendations.

Administrative Turmoil and Leadership Firings

The path to these eight new appointments was marked by aggressive administrative restructuring. In May, Kennedy dismissed the chair and vice-chair of the task force—Dr. John Wong, professor of medicine at Tufts University School of Medicine, and Dr. Esa Davis, professor at the University of Maryland School of Medicine—according to official letters dated May 11 and reviewed by Reuters. Dr. Wong’s term was originally scheduled to run through March 2027, while Dr. Davis’s was set to conclude in March 2028.

Following those terminations, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) stated that the departures were administrative in nature. Correspondence from Kennedy noted that HHS aimed to implement standard operating procedures at the task force to protect its long-term credibility. Dr. Wong stated in an email that both he and Dr. Davis had reapplied to be members of the task force with trepidation regarding the validity of the selection process. Five additional volunteer members saw their terms expire in December, leaving the panel operating at a severely reduced capacity after Kennedy cancelled its regularly scheduled meetings.

Pushback From the Medical Community

The systematic sidelining of the task force drew fierce criticism from major medical organizations. Last July, 104 health organizations, including the influential American Medical Association, formally urged Congressional health committees to protect the integrity of the USPSTF. Critics inside and outside the medical establishment voiced deep concerns that Kennedy would replicate actions taken at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, where he populated an influence vaccine advisory committee with ideological allies.

Photo: independent.co.uk

While some conservative critics previously argued that the task force functioned as too left-leaning, clinical researchers emphasize that evidence-based preventive metrics remain foundational for early detection and intervention. With eight new members now named to the 16-person roster, the reconstituted panel faces immediate pressure to resume its evaluation framework and address a backlog of delayed clinical guidelines.